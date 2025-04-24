Irish firm's pioneering optical lens technology selected for valuable US accelerator scheme

AN IRISH firm which has developed pioneering optical lens technology has been selected for a valuable accelerator scheme in Rochester, New York.

Dublin headquartered LirOptic is a spin-out from University College Dublin (UCD).

It has created solid-state, shapeshifting, and tunable optical lenses, born out of groundbreaking research completed in the UCD Physics Department by Professor Dominic Zerulla and his team.

The company was subsequently co-founded by Professor Zerulla, with Simon Forsyth, an experienced director in high-tech engineering and medical device industries, and serial optical entrepreneur Joe O'Keeffe, to commercialise the technology, with the support of NovaUCD, where the company is headquartered.

Crucially for the markets LirOptic is aimed at, its technology reduces the size, and significantly improves the performance of Compact Camera Modules (CCMs), such as those found in smartphones, by enhancing functionality features such as optical zoom, variable focal lengths, superior image correction, and reduced module stack size.

“This technology not only improves smartphone cameras, allowing for higher-quality imaging, better zoom capabilities, and enhanced low-light performance, but also frees up valuable space within smartphones by reducing the size of CCMs,” a LirOptic spokesperson explained.

“This extra space enables manufacturers to integrate larger batteries, improved sensors, and additional cutting-edge functionalities, leading to smarter, more powerful devices,” they added.

LirOptic is the only Irish firm among ten that have been selected for the Luminate NY Accelerator Programme, which began this month and runs until October.

During that time each of the ten finalists will receive an initial investment of $100k and will have the chance to compete for up to $2m in follow-on funding upon completion of the accelerator programme.

“Congratulations to the 10 forward-thinking companies selected to take part in Luminate NY’s eighth cohort,” Hope Knight, President and CEO of Empire State Development, said.

“The seven-month program is designed to help founders improve their investor readiness and connect them with the vast OPI resources that can help them speed the commercialisation of their technologies.”

Mr Forsyth, LirOptic CEO and co-founder, said joining the programme is an “invaluable opportunity” for LirOptic.

“The programme will afford us unprecedented access to industry leaders, mentors, and potential investors, providing us with new insights, tools, and resources, essential as we work to scale the business,” he said.

“Such engagement with top-tier mentors and potential investors is invaluable, while our participation will also help us attract talented employees who share our vision,” he added.

“In short, this programme is a catalyst for collaboration, learning, and scaling, and it will undoubtedly accelerate our journey toward excellence."