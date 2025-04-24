Irish firm's pioneering optical lens technology selected for valuable US accelerator scheme
Business

Irish firm's pioneering optical lens technology selected for valuable US accelerator scheme

Simon Forsyth, of LirOptic in Nova UCD

AN IRISH firm which has developed pioneering optical lens technology has been selected for a valuable accelerator scheme in Rochester, New York.

Dublin headquartered LirOptic is a spin-out from University College Dublin (UCD).

It has created solid-state, shapeshifting, and tunable optical lenses, born out of groundbreaking research completed in the UCD Physics Department by Professor Dominic Zerulla and his team.

The company was subsequently co-founded by Professor Zerulla, with Simon Forsyth, an experienced director in high-tech engineering and medical device industries, and serial optical entrepreneur Joe O'Keeffe, to commercialise the technology, with the support of NovaUCD, where the company is headquartered.

Simon Forsyth, of LirOptic in Nova UCD (Pic: Vincent Hoban)

Crucially for the markets LirOptic is aimed at, its technology reduces the size, and significantly improves the performance of Compact Camera Modules (CCMs), such as those found in smartphones, by enhancing functionality features such as optical zoom, variable focal lengths, superior image correction, and reduced module stack size.

“This technology not only improves smartphone cameras, allowing for higher-quality imaging, better zoom capabilities, and enhanced low-light performance, but also frees up valuable space within smartphones by reducing the size of CCMs,” a LirOptic spokesperson explained.

“This extra space enables manufacturers to integrate larger batteries, improved sensors, and additional cutting-edge functionalities, leading to smarter, more powerful devices,” they added.

LirOptic is the only Irish firm among ten that have been selected for the Luminate NY Accelerator Programme, which began this month and runs until October.

During that time each of the ten finalists will receive an initial investment of $100k and will have the chance to compete for up to $2m in follow-on funding upon completion of the accelerator programme.

“Congratulations to the 10 forward-thinking companies selected to take part in Luminate NY’s eighth cohort,” Hope Knight, President and CEO of Empire State Development, said.

“The seven-month program is designed to help founders improve their investor readiness and connect them with the vast OPI resources that can help them speed the commercialisation of their technologies.”

Mr Forsyth, LirOptic CEO and co-founder, said joining the programme is an “invaluable opportunity” for LirOptic.

“The programme will afford us unprecedented access to industry leaders, mentors, and potential investors, providing us with new insights, tools, and resources, essential as we work to scale the business,” he said.

“Such engagement with top-tier mentors and potential investors is invaluable, while our participation will also help us attract talented employees who share our vision,” he added.

“In short, this programme is a catalyst for collaboration, learning, and scaling, and it will undoubtedly accelerate our journey toward excellence."

See More: LirOptic, Luminate NY Accelerator Programme, Optical Lens Technology

Related

Swedish tech firm Ericsson to invest €200m in new project at Irish site
Business 2 hours ago

Swedish tech firm Ericsson to invest €200m in new project at Irish site

By: Fiona Audley

Chef Richard Corrigan opens countryside retreat up for second culinary festival
Business 5 hours ago

Chef Richard Corrigan opens countryside retreat up for second culinary festival

By: Fiona Audley

RTÉ opens voluntary redundancy programme as it looks to cut up to 400 staff
Business 21 hours ago

RTÉ opens voluntary redundancy programme as it looks to cut up to 400 staff

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica
News 11 hours ago

Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged to court following Easter Monday parade in Derry
News 21 hours ago

Man charged to court following Easter Monday parade in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

New documentary shedding light on 'deeply private' actor Stephen Rea set to air on BBC
Entertainment 22 hours ago

New documentary shedding light on 'deeply private' actor Stephen Rea set to air on BBC

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath
News 23 hours ago

Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Medical device company announces opening of new 'world-class' facility in Galway
Business 1 day ago

Medical device company announces opening of new 'world-class' facility in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MP condemns 'disgraceful' security alert in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin MP condemns 'disgraceful' security alert in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy