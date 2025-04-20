Irish logistics business Primeline Group continues expansion with acquisition of British firm

IRISH logistics experts Primeline Group have continued their expansion with the acquisition of British firm, Avon Freight Group.

It is the first British acquisition for Primeline, which currently provides express road freight between Ireland and Britain through its Primeline Express division and partner firm GCS.

The deal will see current Avon Managing Director Dawn Greene continue to manage the West Midlands-based business.

"This acquisition will enable us to broaden our footprint in the UK market, whilst also enabling synergies across our entire operations," said Primeline Group CEO Tim Cummins.

"Bringing Avon into the group also aligns with our goal of being the leading provider of game-changing logistics and route-to-market solutions.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Dawn Greene and her team to create new opportunities for Avon and the entire Primeline Group."

Avon is a market-leading provider of groupage, transport, warehousing and forwarding solutions for customers throughout Britain and Ireland.

It operates multiple daily, driver-accompanied routes to Ireland and employs more than 120 staff operating from three sites in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Co. Meath-based Primeline Group is the largest independent Irish provider of logistics, sales and marketing services to home-grown and international brands and retailers.

It employs more than 1,200 people across Ireland and Britain and has been operating for 35 years.

Primeline Group works across a range of industries from food and drink to health and beauty, retail and pharmaceuticals.

More than 400 Primeline Group vehicles deliver 1.6m boxes to more than 7,500 retailers a week.

The partnership with Avon marks it first British acquisition and as well as providing a platform for expansion, will enhance existing expertise and capabilities in and out of Ireland and Europe.

"Primeline Group has a fantastic reputation for recognising growth opportunities and leading the way in the evolving world of logistics and supply chain solutions, and we are looking forward to being part of a team that is ambitious and excited for the future," said Ms Greene.