Irish tech firm Assiduous secures €1m in funding as it announces new software launch
Business

Irish tech firm Assiduous secures €1m in funding as it announces new software launch

Assiduous co-founders Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy with Conor O’Donovan, right, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland (Image: Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland)

IRISH tech firm Assiduous has revealed it has secured €1m in funding as it launched its new corporate finance software to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Founded in 2023 by investment bankers Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy, Assiduous aims to help business owners to build valuable businesses and achieve financial independence.

The Dublin-based firm's new Corporate Finance Autopilot software is a virtual corporate finance service-as-a-software solution enabled by the latest AI advances.

It aims to bridge the gap between business owners and capital markets, supporting SMEs to prepare for strategic, financing and liquidity transactions with a whole of lifecycle approach.

"Businesses are at a pivotal moment in the application of technology to the provision of professional services," said Assiduous CEO Fergal Meegan.

"We are only scratching the surface with the value that can be created for business owners from leveraging AI to do more with less.

"Assiduous is focused on embedding corporate advisory domain expertise at the application layer to unlock the power of foundation models for many more small and medium-sized business owners seeking to contemplate, plan and execute high-value corporate actions."

'A forward-thinking Irish start-up'

The move has been made possible through an oversubscribed capital investment fund, which was backed by experienced business owners and executives.

It also had the support of Enterprise Ireland's High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) fund, which helps Irish firms expand into previously untapped global markets.

The funding will see Assiduous bring its AI native solution to market and deliver on its product development roadmap through 2025 and 2026.

The company will also use the funding to expand its technical team to take advantage of the latest advances in agentic AI and recruit exceptional product and engineering talent.

Conor O'Donovan, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, said Assiduous' plans complemented its own aims of helping Irish firms expand across the world.

"Assiduous is an excellent example of a forward-thinking Irish start-up that is using cutting-edge technology to address a massive unmet market need," he said.

"The company's growth plans aligns with Enterprise Ireland's new five-year strategy 'Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally', with a key objective to support and enable SMEs to engage with the start-up ecosystem, to execute financing and strategic transactions and to grow the next generation of Irish multinational corporations."

See More: Assiduous, Enterprise Ireland

Related

Leitrim-born Ray O’Rourke returns as Chairman of Laing O’Rourke
Business 18 hours ago

Leitrim-born Ray O’Rourke returns as Chairman of Laing O’Rourke

By: Mal Rogers

Leading Belfast hotel makes new appointment to ‘enhance guest experience’
Business 1 day ago

Leading Belfast hotel makes new appointment to ‘enhance guest experience’

By: Fiona Audley

Simon Coveney will advise businesses on geopolitical risk in new consultant role
Business 1 day ago

Simon Coveney will advise businesses on geopolitical risk in new consultant role

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Royal Mail issue special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on Masters win
Sport 1 day ago

Royal Mail issue special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on Masters win

By: Fiona Audley

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral confirmed following death of ‘wonderfully gregarious’ businessman John Mullins
News 1 day ago

Funeral confirmed following death of ‘wonderfully gregarious’ businessman John Mullins

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal as man who died in ride-on lawnmower collision named locally
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal as man who died in ride-on lawnmower collision named locally

By: Fiona Audley

Grounded in Russia, settled in Dublin: Irish aircraft lessors close in on claims
News 1 day ago

Grounded in Russia, settled in Dublin: Irish aircraft lessors close in on claims

By: Mal Rogers