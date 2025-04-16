Irish tech firm Assiduous secures €1m in funding as it announces new software launch

IRISH tech firm Assiduous has revealed it has secured €1m in funding as it launched its new corporate finance software to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Founded in 2023 by investment bankers Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy, Assiduous aims to help business owners to build valuable businesses and achieve financial independence.

The Dublin-based firm's new Corporate Finance Autopilot software is a virtual corporate finance service-as-a-software solution enabled by the latest AI advances.

It aims to bridge the gap between business owners and capital markets, supporting SMEs to prepare for strategic, financing and liquidity transactions with a whole of lifecycle approach.

"Businesses are at a pivotal moment in the application of technology to the provision of professional services," said Assiduous CEO Fergal Meegan.

"We are only scratching the surface with the value that can be created for business owners from leveraging AI to do more with less.

"Assiduous is focused on embedding corporate advisory domain expertise at the application layer to unlock the power of foundation models for many more small and medium-sized business owners seeking to contemplate, plan and execute high-value corporate actions."

'A forward-thinking Irish start-up'

The move has been made possible through an oversubscribed capital investment fund, which was backed by experienced business owners and executives.

It also had the support of Enterprise Ireland's High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) fund, which helps Irish firms expand into previously untapped global markets.

The funding will see Assiduous bring its AI native solution to market and deliver on its product development roadmap through 2025 and 2026.

The company will also use the funding to expand its technical team to take advantage of the latest advances in agentic AI and recruit exceptional product and engineering talent.

Conor O'Donovan, Head of Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, said Assiduous' plans complemented its own aims of helping Irish firms expand across the world.

"Assiduous is an excellent example of a forward-thinking Irish start-up that is using cutting-edge technology to address a massive unmet market need," he said.

"The company's growth plans aligns with Enterprise Ireland's new five-year strategy 'Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally', with a key objective to support and enable SMEs to engage with the start-up ecosystem, to execute financing and strategic transactions and to grow the next generation of Irish multinational corporations."