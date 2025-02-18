Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland

A LONDON-BASED tech firm which produces anti-financial crime software is expanding into Northern Ireland.

Napier AI is set to establish a new office in Belfast, which will create over 100 jobs.

Announcing the expansion, Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said it was a “vote of confidence” in the region.

“Napier’s decision to establish a base in the North is a vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and thriving fintech ecosystem,” she said.

“AI and machine learning are transforming financial crime prevention, and this investment enhances the North’s reputation as an emerging centre for AI-driven fintech innovation.”

She added: “Invest NI has worked closely with Napier AI to secure this significant investment, which will create 106 high-quality jobs with average salaries of over £46,000.

“These roles provide excellent opportunities for local talent, while hybrid working arrangements will help ensure greater regional balance and accessibility.”

Founded in 2015 in London, over the years Napier AI has expanded rapidly, leveraging cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance financial crime compliance for Tier 1 banks.

The company’s decision to expand into Northern Ireland followed a rigorous evaluation of several potential global locations, including Warsaw, Porto, and Lisbon.

“We are delighted to launch our new office in Belfast,” Napier AI CEO Greg Watson said this week.

“The region’s exceptional talent pool, world-class universities, and supportive business environment align perfectly with our mission to make the world safer through intelligent compliance solutions.”

He added: “This investment represents an exciting milestone for Napier AI, and we are committed to delivering long-term value for both the local economy and our global clients.”

Of the 106 jobs created through the expansion, 25 of the roles are in place.

Future roles on offer will include software developers, business analysts, and programme managers.

Welcoming Napier AI to Northern Ireland, Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, said:

“Attracting industry leaders like Napier AI is a key focus of our new Business Strategy which emphasises driving economic growth through high-value inward investment, innovation and the creation of quality jobs.

“AI is revolutionising financial services, and by choosing Northern Ireland, Napier AI joins a dynamic community of companies shaping the future of the sector.”

He added: “Once in place, the new roles will contribute almost £5million in additional annual salaries to our economy. We look forward to working with the company as it establishes and expands its presence here.”