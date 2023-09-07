Local businesses film ‘shameless plugs’ to attract British holidaymakers to Ireland

SIX tourism businesses have been given the opportunity to plug their brands in a new campaign aimed at attracting British holidaymakers to the Emerald Isle.

Eight million people in Britain are expected to see the television marketing campaign which will air on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky’s online streaming platforms as well as their social media feeds.

Titled Shameless Plugs, the footage features local business owners fronting short videos and “shamelessly plugging” their own business as the thing that ‘fills their heart’.

The campaign focuses on Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork and features the Hysterical Histories tour in Cork, Kinsale Food Tours, Riverbend Adventures in Kilkenny, Shenanigans Walking Tours in Kilkenny, King of the Vikings in Waterford and Mount Congreve in Co. Waterford.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said of the campaign: “We were delighted to work with local tourism businesses in Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork to help them shamelessly plug their tours, experiences and attractions here in Britain.

“The campaign is expected to reach an estimated eight million people – or potential British holidaymakers.

“It’s a fun way to shine a spotlight on the people who’re at the heart of our tourism industry and entice people to visit our regions.”

Funded by the EU’s Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund, Tourism Ireland’s Shameless Plugs campaign runs until November 5.