Major visitor attraction becomes first in Ireland to win sustainability accreditation
Business

Powerscourt Estate in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow

AN award-winning visitor attraction has become the first in Ireland to win a significant tourism accolade for its sustainability measures.

Powerscourt Estate in Co. Wicklow has been certified by Sustainable Travel Ireland as meeting globally accepted standards for sustainable tourism.

The Palladian mansion - set in 1,000 acres, which include 47 acres of landscaped gardens – is the first major visitor attraction on the island of Ireland to achieve the certification, which uses criteria that are recognised by the UN-mandated Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

One of Ireland’s top attractions, Powerscourt has been recognised for the many sustainability initiatives which have been implemented on the Estate in recent years.

They include an integrated energy management system, a waste reduction plan and biodiversity rewilding initiatives such as wildflower meadows, a tree planting programme, and a bee sanctuary in its the walled gardens.

Environmental and nature protection has always been high on the agenda at Powerscourt Estate, which was originally purchased to create hydroelectric power at its waterfall, which is the highest one in Ireland.

The overarching mission at Powerscourt Estate is for it to be recognised on a global stage for its sustainability initiatives, and to be net zero by 2025, the business confirms.

See More: Enniskerry, Ireland, Powerscourt Estate, Sustainability, Travel, Wicklow

