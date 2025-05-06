New bus service linking Irish beauty spots set to boost local economies

A NEW bus service has been launched linking some of Ireland’s top tourist attractions.

The Burren and Cliffs Explorer shuttle bus will connect towns, villages, and top visitor attractions across North and West Clare and is expected to bring growth to the local economies.

Launched this month, the free hop-on, hop-off service is a joint initiative between Clare County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which is being supported by Fáilte Ireland,

It will initially run as a pilot project, from May 1 to August 31, with the possibility of an extension into September, it was confirmed this week.

Currently the service links destinations including Ballyvaughan, Corofin, Carran, Kilfenora, Doolin, Liscannor, and Lahinch.

It also stops at key hubs like Lisdoonvarna and Miltown Malbay.

The serbvie also gives passengers easy access to some of the region’s best-known attractions, as it stops off at the Burren National Park, the Cliffs of Moher Experience, Aillwee Burren Experience, Poulnabrone, the Michael Cusack Heritage Centre, The Burren Visitor Centre, and Caherconnell Stone Fort & Sheepdog Demonstrations.

“I am delighted to support this collaboration between the NPWS and Clare County Council, which supports the Department’s vision of developing Corofin as a gateway to the Burren National Park,” Ireland’s Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan, said this week.

"The new shuttle service will assist in providing a more sustainable model for accessing the Burren and the Cliffs of Moher, which will have benefits in terms of the environment and biodiversity, and at the same time providing a transport alternative for visitors and local communities," he added.

Siobhán McNulty, who is director of Tourism Development at Clare County Council, said the new service will “support sustainable tourism” in the county.

“The Burren and Cliffs Explorer aims to enrich the visitor experience while supporting sustainable tourism,” she said.

“By strengthening transport links between our communities, we are encouraging visitors to leave their cars behind and fully experience the distinctive charm of our towns and attractions.

“This approach not only benefits the environment but also boosts local economies.”