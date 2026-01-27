House of Guinness star Niamh McCormack ‘delighted’ to become IFTUK patron

RISING star Niamh McCormack has been announced as the latest patron for Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

The Dubliner, who shot to fame in Netflix’s recent House of Guinness series, joins the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell and Fiona Shaw as an ambassador for the organisation, which champions Irish film, television and animation in Britain.

McCormack, a graduate of Dublin’s Bow Street Academy, who is now based in North London, won IFTUK’s Ros Hubbard Acting Award last November.

“I was delighted to receive the Ros Hubbard Acting Award at the Irish Film Awards in November and am honoured to have been asked to become a Patron,” the actor said this week.

“I love the work IFTUK does for the Irish arts community in the UK and I look forward to supporting their work in the future.”

Founded in 2011, and formerly known as Irish Film London, IFTUK is now in its fifteenth year.

IFTUK Chairperson Carey Fitzgerald said McCormack’s appointment is well timed for the organisation.

“We are thrilled to have such an exciting rising star as Niamh joining us as a patron at this important time in IFTUK’s life and coinciding with our fifteenth year,” she said.

“We are looking forward to working with Niamh in bringing our Festivals and Events to more cities and places around the UK.”