House of Guinness star Niamh McCormack ‘delighted’ to become IFTUK patron
Culture

House of Guinness star Niamh McCormack ‘delighted’ to become IFTUK patron

RISING star Niamh McCormack has been announced as the latest patron for Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

The Dubliner, who shot to fame in Netflix’s recent House of Guinness series, joins the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell and Fiona Shaw as an ambassador for the organisation, which champions Irish film, television and animation in Britain.

McCormack, a graduate of Dublin’s Bow Street Academy, who is now based in North London, won IFTUK’s Ros Hubbard Acting Award last November.

Niamh McCormack is IFTUK's newest patron (Pic: Ali Khadr Photography)

“I was delighted to receive the Ros Hubbard Acting Award at the Irish Film Awards in November and am honoured to have been asked to become a Patron,” the actor said this week.

“I love the work IFTUK does for the Irish arts community in the UK and I look forward to supporting their work in the future.”

Founded in 2011, and formerly known as Irish Film London, IFTUK is now in its fifteenth year.

IFTUK Chairperson Carey Fitzgerald said McCormack’s appointment is well timed for the organisation.

“We are thrilled to have such an exciting rising star as Niamh joining us as a patron at this important time in IFTUK’s life and coinciding with our fifteenth year,” she said.

“We are looking forward to working with Niamh in bringing our Festivals and Events to more cities and places around the UK.”

See More: House Of Guinness, IFTUK, Niamh McCormack

Related
Culture 3 days ago

Ireland across the centuries from 1726 to 1926

By: Irish Post

Culture 1 week ago

Phil Lynott Remembered on 40th anniversary of his death

By: Jason O'Toole

Culture 1 week ago

Ciarán Hinds ‘honoured’ to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 7 hours ago

Witness appeal after man dies following Co. Louth collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Teenage girl dies following collision with scrambler

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Ireland deports 33 convicted criminals on chartered flight to Poland and Lithuania

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Co. Cavan to get its first Penneys as company confirms plans for new store

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Nigerian-Irish councillor in Co. Meath gives thanks for 'priceless support' after being spat at and racially abused

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Jobs boost as cryptocurrency exchange service CoinJar to establish European hub in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy