New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK

A NEW director has joined the board of Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

The organisation, which promotes Irish film, television and animation across the UK, has announced the appointment of Professor of Film & TV Production & Industry Engagement, Dr Edward McCaffrey.

Dr McCaffrey joins the board as Director of Industry & Academia Partnerships.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be part of the IFTUK,” he said this week.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members and chairperson Carey Fitzgerald, to carry on the wonderful and important work they have and are doing to further and foster the cause of Irish Film & Television work and talent in UK.”

Born and raised in Northern Ireland, Dr McCafrey moved to London in his early 20.

For more than 35 years he has worked as a practitioner and academic, starting his first production company in 1987, then launching an internet TV company in 2000.

He went on to work with some of the biggest names in the NGO/Business world, such as the WHO, Honda, Barclays, London Business School and Novo Nordisk.

His academic career began when he became a part-time lecturer in 1987, before rising through the ranks to become a professor in 2023.

In 2016 he took on a full-time academic role and over the last decade has focused on “bridging the gap between academia and the film/tv industries, for which he has received several awards” a spokesperson for IFTUK explained.

“We are delighted to welcome Eddie to the Board of IFTUK,” IFTUK Chair Ms Fitzgerald said.

“His strong links and experience with academia and the film & TV industry will add a whole new dimension to the board.:

She added: “With the current board consisting of experts in Governance, Finance, Business Development, Law, Communications, Sales & Marketing, Distribution, Production & Exhibition, Eddie’s unique expertise ensures we have a well-rounded Board with skills to support the delivery team.”

Dr McCaffrey’s appointment begins with immediate effect.