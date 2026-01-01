New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK
Business

New director joins the board of Irish Film and TV UK

A NEW director has joined the board of Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

The organisation, which promotes Irish film, television and animation across the UK, has announced the appointment of Professor of Film & TV Production & Industry Engagement, Dr Edward McCaffrey.

Dr McCaffrey joins the board as Director of Industry & Academia Partnerships.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be part of the IFTUK,” he said this week.

Dr Edward McCaffrey

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members and chairperson Carey Fitzgerald, to carry on the wonderful and important work they have and are doing to further and foster the cause of Irish Film & Television work and talent in UK.”

Born and raised in Northern Ireland, Dr McCafrey moved to London in his early 20.

For more than 35 years he has worked as a practitioner and academic, starting his first production company in 1987, then launching an internet TV company in 2000.

He went on to work with some of the biggest names in the NGO/Business world, such as the WHO, Honda, Barclays, London Business School and Novo Nordisk.

His academic career began when he became a part-time lecturer in 1987, before rising through the ranks to become a professor in 2023.

In 2016 he took on a full-time academic role and over the last decade has focused on “bridging the gap between academia and the film/tv industries, for which he has received several awards” a spokesperson for IFTUK explained.

Carey Fitzgerald

“We are delighted to welcome Eddie to the Board of IFTUK,” IFTUK Chair Ms Fitzgerald said.

“His strong links and experience with academia and the film & TV industry will add a whole new dimension to the board.:

She added: “With the current board consisting of experts in Governance, Finance, Business Development, Law, Communications, Sales & Marketing, Distribution, Production & Exhibition, Eddie’s unique expertise ensures we have a well-rounded Board with skills to support the delivery team.”

Dr McCaffrey’s appointment begins with immediate effect.

See More: Dr Edward McCaffrey, IFTUK

Related
Business 2 days ago

Laing O'Rourke wins contract to deliver venues for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

Bank of Ireland warns customers over scam ads impersonating legitimate retailers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 week ago

Laing O’Rourke confirmed among partners on project set to transform Midlands rail network

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Woman airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Co. Carlow dog attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Gardaí investigating Co. Offaly house fire murders release images of getaway car

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Pedestrian dies following Co. Kildare collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones at the Claddagh Ring

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

Man will require reconstructive surgery to his face following brutal attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police name young woman who died on St Stephen’s Day following collision earlier this month

By: Fiona Audley