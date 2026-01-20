Advisory group appointed to help IFTUK achieve long-term goals
Advisory group appointed to help IFTUK achieve long-term goals

AN advisory group has been appointed to support the ongoing work of Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

Founded in 2011, the organisation is dedicated to showcasing, celebrating and supporting Irish film, television and animation in Britain.

It was confirmed this month that a new advisory group is now in place, lead by IFTUK’s former Treasurer and Finance Director, Michael Martin.

“I’m delighted to have been invited back by IFTUK to lead the IFTUK Advisory Group in supporting IFTUK into a bright future,” he said.

Michael Martin will lead the advisory group

“Having previously been involved with the Organisation, it’s fantastic to see how IFTUK has developed and raised its profile within the industry and how it has increased its engagement with the Irish diaspora across the UK,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter for IFTUK and collaborating closely with a team of people who possess a wide variety of specialist skills that can only add to the continued success of IFTUK."

Journalist and multimedia producer, Mary Carson is also part of the advisory group, along with filmmaker, film sales agent and DJ, Dominique Murphy-de Neef, veteran TV distribution executive and former IFTUK Board Director, Tara Gaule, communications and PR specialist, Nuala Ginty, and award-winning actor and screenwriter, Jack C. Irwin.

Mary Carson is also on the group

“On behalf of the IFTUK Board we are thrilled to welcome all of the advisory group members and are looking forward to drawing on their expertise for the future growth of IFTUK,” IFTUK Chair Carey Fitzgerald said.

“The balance of having Michael Martin as the lead, with his knowledge of the history of the Organisation and the combination of the more recent members, will no doubt help IFTUK go from strength to strength,” she added.

The advisory group appointments are effective immediately.

