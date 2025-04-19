New Irish music app blends online learning with live sessions

AN Irish-developed app, TuneClub, has launched with the aim of combining digital music education with in-person performance.

The platform allows musicians to learn online and then apply their skills at organised live events.

To mark the launch, TuneClub will host its inaugural Sugarloaf Sessions in Bra, CO. Wicklow from April 25–27, involving a series of live learning events across local venues.

Participants are expected to complete online preparation through the app before taking part in collaborative sessions with experienced musicians.

In parallel, TuneClub has announced a €250,000 Creator Fund intended to support music educators, event organisers, and artists in developing new music learning formats that combine online and offline elements.

Applicants can seek funding to build or expand music events that incorporate TuneClub’s digital tools, including learning content, ticketing infrastructure, and community-building features — you do not need to be based in Ireland to apply.

The platform is described as “phygital,” linking structured online pathways with real-world engagement.

It is open to both learners and creators, offering interactive learning tools and monetisation options for educators and event hosts.

The Sugarloaf Sessions will feature tutors including Tim Doyle and Rachel Duffy.

The project is advised by Dr. Liz Doherty of I Teach Trad, who is providing professional development for the teaching team. The event is aimed at adult learners seeking to develop session-playing skills.

Early bird registration is priced at €150 and available through www.tuneclub.com.

The Creator Fund is now accepting applications from a range of music professionals, including:

Educators looking to adapt their teaching for digital formats.

Organisers of music events and festivals.

Creators developing new forms of masterclasses or workshop-based learning experiences.

The initiative is designed to expand participation in music learning by integrating digital preparation with live events.

For more information, visit www.tuneclub.com or contact [email protected]