New plan revealed to modernise construction sector in Ireland

A NATIONAL plan has been launched in Ireland which is designed to modernise the construction industry.

The Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) Action Plan provides a framework to support the adoption of modern, innovative tools that can improve the sector among the firms that work within it.

It was revealed at an event held at the National Construction Training Campus in Offaly’s Mount Lucas where work to build a new National Demonstration Park has now begun.

"I am delighted to publish this landmark Action Plan which will assist in the accelerated adoption of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), a significant representation of my Department’s and the Government’s commitment to meeting national skills needs,” Ireland’s Further Education Minister James Lawless said.

"In addition, the National Demonstration Park will be Ireland’s flagship centre for MMC showcasing, learning, and innovation.

“It will build industry and public confidence, technical expertise, and a national ecosystem around MMC."

The MMC Action Plan, which has been developed by the Department of Further and Higher Education in partnership with industry and education providers, sets out 58 targeted actions across eight themes to scale the adoption of MMC across Ireland.

The Demonstration Park, which is co-funded by three government departments, will be operated by the Laois-Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

It is designed to “showcase leading MMC techniques, provide immersive learning, and support the growth of a national innovation ecosystem”, it was confirmed this week.

“The National Demonstration Park for MMC at Mount Lucas represents a pivotal moment for construction education and training in Ireland,” Joe Cunningham, Chief Executive of LOETB, said.

“This isn't just about showcasing cutting-edge building techniques; it's about creating a living classroom where trainees and students, apprentices and professionals can experience, hands-on, the future of the industry.”

He added: "The educational value of this park lies in its ability to bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing immersive learning opportunities that will equip our workforce with the vital skills needed to deliver on national housing and sustainability targets."

The Demonstration Park will house live examples of MMC across a variety of MMC technologies.

It will also serve as a research and training space for new entrants, upskilling professionals, and MMC innovators.

The first units in the Demonstration Park are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with training and industry and public engagement activity scaling throughout 2026.