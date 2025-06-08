Outgoing Balfour Beattie chief Leo Quinn appoint Life President of 5% Club charity
Business

Outgoing Balfour Beattie chief Leo Quinn appoint Life President of 5% Club charity

Leo Quinn, far right, with (from left) 5% Club Chief Executive Mark Cameron, 5% Club Chair of Trustees Ozlem Gunduz-Robinson and Lord Allen of Kensington (Image: The 5% Club)

LEO QUINN, the outgoing Chief Executive of global construction company Balfour Beatty, has been appointed Life President of The 5% Club charity.

In March, it was announced that Quinn would step down from his role at Balfour Beatty after a successful 10 years in which the company significantly strengthened its balance sheet.

His time in charge also saw Balfour Beatty deliver Total Shareholder Returns (TSR) of 261 per cent, more than three times the average TSR of the FTSE250 index.

This week, it was announced that Quinn, the son of Irish emigrants, had been made Life President of the national charity he founded in 2013.

The 5% Club seeks to drive skills development and combat youth unemployment and was founded on the principle that businesses should aim to have at least 5 per cent of their workforce in earn and learn positions.

'A call to action'

"The 5% Club was born from a simple idea: that by investing in people, we build stronger businesses and a stronger society," said Quinn.

The announcement of his new role was made during a 5% Club celebratory summer reception hosted in the House of Lords by Lord Allen of Kensington.

Speaking at the reception, Quinn added: "I founded The 5% Club in 2013 to address the twin challenges of persistent youth unemployment and a growing national skills gap.

"More than a decade later, I'm proud of what our members have achieved — real opportunities, measurable progress, and a lasting shift in employer mindsets.

"But the mission isn't finished. Nearly 1m young people in the UK are still not in education, employment or training.

"For me, the Life Presidency is not only an honour — it's a call to action.

"I'm as committed today as I was a decade ago to building a stronger, more inclusive workforce for the future."

Inspiring a generation of leaders

The 5% Club now represents over 1,200 member organisations, collectively employing more than 1.95m people, including 88,000 apprentices, 22,000 graduates and 10,000 sponsored students.

Quinn's current employers, Balfour Beatty, are one of the founding members of The 5% Club and the company currently has 7.4 per cent of its workforce in 'earn and learn' roles.

The new honorary position recognises Quinn's pivotal role in establishing the charity's purpose and impact.

It formalises his continued involvement beyond governance, enabling him to contribute to strategic dialogue, act as an ambassador and inspire the next phase of growth.

The role also includes a permanent seat on The 5% Club's Business Leadership Council and ambassadorial duties representing the charity across industry, government and policy forums.

Ozlem Gunduz Robinson, The 5% Club's Chair of Trustees, said: "Leo Quinn's belief in social mobility and the responsibilities of businesses has inspired an entire generation of leaders.

"His appointment as Life President marks not only a personal tribute, but a commitment to carrying his founding ethos into the future."

