Second standalone Primark Home store opens in Manchester following Belfast success

PRIMARK has opened its second standalone Primark Home store in Manchester following the successful debut of the concept in Belfast earlier this year.

The store, set over two floors and nearly 12,000 sq ft, opened its doors on Friday at the Trafford Palazzo shopping centre.

A spokesperson for Primark, founded in Dublin in 1969 as Penneys, described the new store as 'a dream for interiors fans'.

The new store will offer a huge range of homeware and lifestyle picks, allowing customers to pick up affordable essentials and the latest homeware trends.

There is also a mezzanine floor with Primark's travel offering, stocked with holiday essentials.

Customers can also find the Primark Edit range in store, an elevated collection that includes superior-quality items.

"The buzz and excitement around this new opening has been incredible and finally getting to welcome our first customers through the door this morning was a real moment to remember," said Store Manager Ceara Doyle.

"That amazing moment was only possible because of our brilliant team who have been working behind the scenes to bring the store to life — from fitting out the space, right down to the final cushion fluffs this morning.

"The new store truly is a dream for interiors fans, and we can't wait for people across Greater Manchester to come and explore the extensive range, be inspired by the great style on offer, and find quality, affordable pieces to treasure in their homes, now and for years to come."

The retailer's existing store at Trafford Palazzo has also had a makeover, with an expanded womenswear offering, upgraded fixtures across the health & beauty department and a brand new Nails beauty studio.

Its flagship Manchester Market Street store is also set to unveil a new look next month, including a new performance wear area, a makeover of its RAWR beauty studio and a pre-loved section.

The retailer also has several other stores across Greater Manchester in Oldham, Bolton, Bury and Wigan.