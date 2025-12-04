Anniversary appeal 25 years after murdered Sandra Collins disappeared from Mayo
News

Anniversary appeal 25 years after murdered Sandra Collins disappeared from Mayo

AN ANNIVERSARY appeal has been issued today for information on the murder of Mayo woman Sandra Collins.

The 28-year-old was last seen  on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 in Killala.

She was seen at around 11pm at the Country Kitchen on George’s Street.

Her fleece was discovered five days later but no further trace of Miss Collins was ever found and the case was subsequently upgraded to a murder investigation.

Sandra Collins was 28 when she disappeared (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Today on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance Gardaí in Killala, Co Mayo are renewing their appeal for information.

Specifically, they are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.

"Gardaí want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date and are appealing to others who may have additional information to get in contact,” Detective Inspector John Costello said:

"Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time,” he added. “Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 25 years ago.

“With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí.”

He added: "Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.”

The police force continues to liaise closely with the Collins family in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.

See More: Appeal, Disappearance, Ireland, Mayo, Murder, Sandra Collins

Related
Community 1 week ago

Mayor of Brent launches appeal supporting ‘vital’ Irish charity serving community across London

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Motorcyclist dies in Limerick collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Witness appeal after woman in her 80s dies in Co. Cavan collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 19 hours ago

Enoch Burke to spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for contempt of court

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 20 hours ago

ID-Pal's acquisition of NorthRow adds financial service leaders to Dublin firm's portfolio

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Three charged after protests over Palestinian flag at Belfast City Hall

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

Young man dies following shooting incident in Co. Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Location confirmed for Ireland’s national Famine commemoration in 2026

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 day ago

Christmas markets, crafting and workshops planned at Irish heritage sites

By: Fiona Audley