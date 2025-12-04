Anniversary appeal 25 years after murdered Sandra Collins disappeared from Mayo

AN ANNIVERSARY appeal has been issued today for information on the murder of Mayo woman Sandra Collins.

The 28-year-old was last seen on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 in Killala.

She was seen at around 11pm at the Country Kitchen on George’s Street.

Her fleece was discovered five days later but no further trace of Miss Collins was ever found and the case was subsequently upgraded to a murder investigation.

Today on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance Gardaí in Killala, Co Mayo are renewing their appeal for information.

Specifically, they are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.

"Gardaí want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date and are appealing to others who may have additional information to get in contact,” Detective Inspector John Costello said:

"Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time,” he added. “Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 25 years ago.

“With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí.”

He added: "Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.”

The police force continues to liaise closely with the Collins family in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.