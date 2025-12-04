Irish state buys 100 acres of land to expand Glen of the Downs beauty spot

THE Irish Government has purchased 100 acres of land next to the Glen of the Downs beauty spot in Co. Wicklow.

The site is one of Ireland’s few remaining ancient oak woodlands and ranks fifth in the country in terms of its condition.

The acquisition by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will increase the size of the nature reserve by two thirds, bringing it to a total of 100 hectares.

Following the purchase, which was confirmed yesterday afternoon, the newly bought lands will be restored and the existing commercial timber forestry at the site will be converted into native woodland.

A long-term woodland management plan for the site is also due to be published.

“This acquisition is fantastic news for nature and for the people of Wicklow and I am delighted to announce it,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said.

“Expanding the Glen of the Downs Nature Reserve will support the restoration of native woodlands and increase the extent of recreational trails managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service,” he added.

“I would like to thank my colleagues, Minister Browne and Minister O’Sullivan, with whom I have worked closely over the past number of months to secure this important site.”

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan said the area was “one of the most important sites in the country for ancient Sessile Oak woodland”.

“Today’s addition of 40 hectares of adjoining lands presents an amazing opportunity to set the national standard for the conversion of commercial conifer forests and re-establishment of high priority native woodland habitats in complex, sensitive environments,” he explained.

“It will be a slow process, but we’re in it for the long haul with a new woodland management plan for the site that is looking ahead to the end of the century.

“It’s a really exciting project and I can’t wait to see how it develops over time.”