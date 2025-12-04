Boots doubles footprint at Dublin store following major expansion
Business

Boots doubles footprint at Dublin store following major expansion

BOOTS has doubled its footprint at one of its Dublin stores following an extensive expansion project.

The British health and beauty chain held a grand opening for its expanded and reimagined store at Frascati Centre in Blackrock yesterday.

It revealed off a brighter and more modern store, with expanded beauty, wellness, and fragrance sections.

“Doubling its previous footprint, the revitalised store features a sophisticated, refreshed layout meticulously designed to spotlight the very best of beauty, wellness and pharmacy,” a spokesperson for Boots Ireland confirmed.

“This includes a full-service Benefit Brow & Beauty Bar, a dedicated new Clarins counter and a significantly expanded fragrance hall, firmly establishing Boots Frascati Centre as a premier beauty destination in Blackrock.”

New brands now available at the store include Rituals, Sol de Janeiro, R.E.M. Beauty, E.L.F., Natural Collection, The Inkey List, No7 Good Intent, Beauty of Joseon and Bioderma.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil our new store in Blackrock,” Stephen Watkins, Managing Director of Boots Ireland, said.

“Having served this vibrant community for over a decade, this substantial investment underscores our commitment to bringing the very best of Boots – across beauty, wellness, and pharmacy – to our loyal customers,” he added.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience this fantastic new space.”

See More: Boots, Dublin, Ireland

Related
Business 7 months ago

Credit Unions, An Post and Boots deemed most reputable brands in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 year ago

Comedian Joanne McNally delighted as Boots opens ‘glorious’ flagship beauty store in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 1 day ago

Government reveals new policy marking ‘new era’ for Irish tourism

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Culture 1 day ago

Christmas markets, crafting and workshops planned at Irish heritage sites

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Irish citizenship awarded to more than 5000 people

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

MPs call on Irish Government to ‘step up’ on Troubles legacy commitments

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Taoiseach commits €125m in support for Ukraine over next five years

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Dashcam fitted to police cars following spate of ramming incidents

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Greece and Ireland commit to ‘work closely together’ to advance EU goals

By: Fiona Audley