Boots doubles footprint at Dublin store following major expansion

BOOTS has doubled its footprint at one of its Dublin stores following an extensive expansion project.

The British health and beauty chain held a grand opening for its expanded and reimagined store at Frascati Centre in Blackrock yesterday.

It revealed off a brighter and more modern store, with expanded beauty, wellness, and fragrance sections.

“Doubling its previous footprint, the revitalised store features a sophisticated, refreshed layout meticulously designed to spotlight the very best of beauty, wellness and pharmacy,” a spokesperson for Boots Ireland confirmed.

“This includes a full-service Benefit Brow & Beauty Bar, a dedicated new Clarins counter and a significantly expanded fragrance hall, firmly establishing Boots Frascati Centre as a premier beauty destination in Blackrock.”

New brands now available at the store include Rituals, Sol de Janeiro, R.E.M. Beauty, E.L.F., Natural Collection, The Inkey List, No7 Good Intent, Beauty of Joseon and Bioderma.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil our new store in Blackrock,” Stephen Watkins, Managing Director of Boots Ireland, said.

“Having served this vibrant community for over a decade, this substantial investment underscores our commitment to bringing the very best of Boots – across beauty, wellness, and pharmacy – to our loyal customers,” he added.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience this fantastic new space.”