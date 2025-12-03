Three charged after protests over Palestinian flag at Belfast City Hall

THREE people have been charged following protests over the flying of the Palestinian flag over Belfast City Hall.

The flag was raised shortly after midnight on Tuesday after a Sinn Féin proposal on Monday night passed by 32 votes to 28.

Despite only being flown for the 24 hours proposed in the motion, the move still prompted protests in the city centre shortly after the flag was raised and later on Tuesday.

Today, the PSNI revealed three people had been charged in connection with the protests.

A 20-year-old man was charged with disorderly behaviour and doing a provocative act in connection with a protest outside Belfast Courts on Tuesday afternoon.

Following a second protest in the Belfast City Hall area on Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were charged with disorderly behaviour.

All three are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 30.

Meanwhile, TUV member Ann McClure failed in a legal challenge over the decision to fly the flag.

It has been reported that Ms McClure was on holiday throughout the entire duration of the flag being flown.