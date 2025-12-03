Three charged after protests over Palestinian flag at Belfast City Hall
News

Three charged after protests over Palestinian flag at Belfast City Hall

File photos (Images: Joel Carillet / iStock / Getty Images Plus; Andrea Pistolesi / Stone / via Getty Images)

THREE people have been charged following protests over the flying of the Palestinian flag over Belfast City Hall.

The flag was raised shortly after midnight on Tuesday after a Sinn Féin proposal on Monday night passed by 32 votes to 28.

Despite only being flown for the 24 hours proposed in the motion, the move still prompted protests in the city centre shortly after the flag was raised and later on Tuesday.

Today, the PSNI revealed three people had been charged in connection with the protests.

A 20-year-old man was charged with disorderly behaviour and doing a provocative act in connection with a protest outside Belfast Courts on Tuesday afternoon.

Following a second protest in the Belfast City Hall area on Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were charged with disorderly behaviour.

All three are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 30.

Meanwhile, TUV member Ann McClure failed in a legal challenge over the decision to fly the flag.

It has been reported that Ms McClure was on holiday throughout the entire duration of the flag being flown.

See More: Belfast, Palestine

Related
News 1 day ago

Police name man who died following Belfast collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Three officers injured as police vehicle rammed through a fence in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Man appears in court over suspected cross-border people smuggling

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Greece and Ireland commit to ‘work closely together’ to advance EU goals

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Zelenskyy makes first official visit to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Public appeal following reports of indecent exposure by masked man

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Herzog Park renaming proposal set to be withdrawn after government and international pushback

By: Mark Murphy

Business 2 days ago

Ryanair axes Prime membership scheme after losses

By: Mark Murphy

News 4 days ago

Irish actress Olwen Fouéré among three people to refuse doctorate from University of Galway over Israeli ties

By: Gerard Donaghy