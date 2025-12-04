Eighty new jobs created as Tesco opens new superstore in Dublin

TESCO Ireland has opened a new superstore in Dublin bringing 80 new jobs to the area.

Located in Howth, at the Claremont development, the store stocks a range of local suppliers including Manning’s Bakery, Keoghs crisps and Oishii Foods.

The new store was officially opened by store manager Oisin Gartlan this week.

“This is a big moment for me and the new team that’s come together to serve our customers here in Howth,” he said.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to our fabulous new store, and we cannot wait to actively get to know, and become part of, the local community.”

In its first Community Fund campaign, the Tesco Howth store will support the locality with donations to three community groups - Howth RNLI, Scoil Mhuire Primary School, and Suttonians Rugby Club – the supermarkey chain has confirmed.