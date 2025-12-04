Witness appeal after driver dies following collision in Cork

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a driver died in a collision in Cork city.

The single vehicle incident happened at the Sarsfield Roundabout in Wilton at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver, a man aged in his 50’s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Officers have urged anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on Wednesday 3rd December 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."