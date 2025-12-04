Bluetongue found in herd of cows in Northern Ireland

MORE than 40 suspected cases of bluetongue have been found in cows at a farm in Co. Down.

Two cases were recently recorded at the farm in Bangor but now testing carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has revealed the disease may be present in a further 44 cattle at the site.

The non-contagious, insect-borne, viral disease affects ruminants, such as cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas. It does affect human health or food safety.

“The results of this preliminary testing is undoubtedly a blow for the owners and staff on the farm which operates to the highest biosecurity standards and our thoughts are with them at this time,” DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said as the findings were published yesterday afternoon.

“It is also hugely disappointing for the agri-food sector which up until now has enjoyed Bluetongue free status in Northern Ireland,” he added.

Plans are now in place for further testing on other farms in the 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) that was introduced at the farm on November 29.

“It is important that I reiterate that bluetongue poses no threat to public health nor to food safety,” Minister Muir said.

“It is spread by midges and recent surveillance has identified active midges in the locality," he added.

“However, given the impact on farm animals, it is a threat we must take seriously.

“Due to the implications for farming throughout this island, I have spoken to my Irish Government counterpart Martin Heydon today and have briefed him on what we have learned so far and the measures we are taking.

“DAERA has also engaged the Ulster Farmers Union and the wider industry and my officials are in constant contact with their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, UK Government, and the Scottish and Welsh governments.”

Bluetongue is primarily transmitted through biting midges and affects cattle and sheep as well as goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Biting midges are most active from April to November and the potential for spread depends on climatic conditions and wind patterns with lower temperatures significantly reducing the risk.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher added: “While the affected farm remains restricted, the Temporary Control Zone will also remain in place to limit any possible spread to or from other holdings.

“The focus of DAERA vets is now on surveillance testing of herds within the 20km Temporary Control Zone to ascertain if there has been further infection in livestock outside the holding," he added.

“As that testing takes place, it is essential farmers continue to work closely with DAERA in the coming days, as we try to understand if further spread has occurred.