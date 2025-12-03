Martin O'Neill bows out of Celtic with win as Wilfred Nancy announced as new manager

MARTIN O'NEILL ended his temporary spell in charge of Celtic with a 1-0 win against Dundee at Celtic Park, with Wilfred Nancy announced as his replacement.

Co. Derry native O'Neill, 73, oversaw a turnaround in the Parkhead club's fortunes during his five-week interim spell, winning all five of his league games as Celtic scored 11 goals and conceded just one.

The Hoops lost 3-1 at Midtjylland in the Europa League but that was the only blot on the copy book as they won by the same scoreline at Feyenoord and secured a Scottish League Cup Final place with a 3-1 extra-time win over Rangers.

O'Neill leaves Celtic level on points with Hearts at the top of the table and with a game in hand, having stepped into the breach after Brendan Rodgers' resignation in the wake of a 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle that left the Hoops trailing the Jambos by eight points.

Now, the mantle will be taken up by Frenchman Nancy, whose long-expected appointment was announced before kick-off this evening.

'A massive honour'

In his first season as a senior manager, the 48-year-old won the 2021 Canadian Championship — a cup competition for Canadian teams — with CF Montréal, who play their league football in America's MLS.

After moving to fellow MLS side Columbus Crew, he won the 2023 MLS Cup in his first season and followed it up in 2024 with the Leagues Cup.

He takes the reins at Celtic with the club in a much healthier-looking position than it was a few weeks ago but also having big shoes to fill following Celtic legend O'Neill's short but impressive spell.

Nancy, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, was quick to pay tribute to his predecessor.

"I am so happy to be named Celtic manager, it is a massive honour for myself and my family," he told the club.

"Before I say anything else I want to do one thing — I want to thank the great Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney for all they have done in recent weeks with the team.

"The job they have done has been fantastic.

"These guys have given so much to the club across so many years and I know our fans, like me, all recognise the brilliant job they have done during this recent period.

"They have my total respect and my total gratitude.

"I hope to meet them both very soon and thank them personally.

"Now, it's up to me to carry on this great work and carry our great club forward and I can't wait to get going and become part of such a brilliant institution.

"Celtic is one of the world's proper football clubs, real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for.

"I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey.

"I know what Celtic means to so many people and my No. 1 aim will be simple — to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of.

"I look forward to seeing all our fans very soon and I hope we can enjoy some great moments together."

'I will always hold Martin in such high regard'

O'Neill, who won seven trophies in his first spell at Celtic between 2000 and 2005, enjoyed a nervy finish to his second stint as they struggled to see off Dundee.

Fortunately, Daizen Maeda's early header was enough to secure three points while Hearts, who remain top on goal difference, saw their winless run extend to four games with a draw at home to Kilmarnock.

Third-placed Motherwell and fourth-placed Rangers also drew on a productive night for Celtic's title defence.

Irishman Dermot Desmond, Celtic's principal shareholder, was effusive in his praise for O'Neill, in sharp contrast to his statement in the wake of Rodgers' departure.

"I want to add my heartfelt thanks to Martin for all he has done in recent weeks," Desmond told the club.

"He was the man we hoped could bring us through these last few weeks positively and together with Shaun and our other coaches and our players, they have done a wonderful job.

"I will always hold Martin in such high regard for what he has done for Celtic and for what he is as a man — a man of such professionalism and integrity and someone who undoubtedly will always have the best interests of Celtic in his heart."

Nancy's first test as Celtic boss will be the visit of Hearts on Sunday, with the winners set to move three points clear at the top.

His Celtic side will then host Roma in the Europa League four days later before facing St Mirren at Hampden Park in the League Cup Final on Sunday, December 14.