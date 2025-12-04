Man extradited to Lithuania for child human trafficking offences
A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Lithuania over child human trafficking offences.

The 25-year-old is wanted to stand trial for a number of human trafficking offences involving children which happened in Taurage County, Lithuania in July 2020.

He was arrested in Templepatrick in Co. Antrim on June 2, 2024 and was extradited to Lithuania today.

“We continue to work with closely with the National Crime Agency and our European Partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries,” Detective Inspector Lennon, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to locating fugitives and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims,” he added.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

“We will continue to pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

