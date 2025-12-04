Concerns raised across Ireland after outbreak of bluetongue confirmed in North

THE Irish Government has increased surveillance at farms across the country after an outbreak of bluetongue was confirmed in Northern Ireland.

More than 40 suspected cases of the disease have been reported at a farm in Bangor, Co. Down.

As a result, a temporary controlled zone has been put in place around the site in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, which is carried between livestock by midges.

“The news from Northern Ireland of these additional suspect cases of bluetongue in the infected herd is most unfortunate,” Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said after speaking with Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

“Farmers in the area and indeed across the island will be rightly concerned at these developments,” he added.

“If bluetongue becomes established in any part of the island, it presents a threat of spread to other areas next spring and summer.”

The Minister confirmed that his department has been carrying out “intensive surveillance” for bluetongue across the country over the past two years and added that their surveillance will now be “ramped up in light of this finding”.

“If bluetongue does arrive here, my goal is clear: to find it quickly and to eradicate it if possible, so as to protect Irish livestock and Irish farmers from the losses which this disease causes,” he said.

Regarding the potential impact on Irish farmers, Minister Heydon said: “Bluetongue does not have any implications for food safety or human health.

“This disease does have a real impact on farmers whose flocks or herds are affected, however, due to the financial and emotional stress which accompanies the animal health and welfare consequences.”

He added: “It is important to note that, because bluetongue is spread by midges, disease spread via insects is much less likely in the winter and early spring months.”

Ireland’s enhanced surveillance actions will include on-farm surveillance blood sampling of cattle and sheep; testing livestock submitted to Regional Veterinary Laboratories; sampling of cattle routinely slaughtered at meat plants; and encouraging farmers and vets to report any suspect cases to their Regional Veterinary Office, the Minister further confirmed.