Simon Coveney will advise businesses on geopolitical risk in new consultant role
Business

Simon Coveney will advise businesses on geopolitical risk in new consultant role

FORMER Tánaiste Simon Coveney has secured a new role as a consultant for EY Ireland.

Mr Coveney, who retired from politics at the end of 2024, will join the firm’s geopolitical strategy team with immediate effect it was confirmed this week.

Former Tánaiste Simon Coveney has joined EY Ireland as a consultant on its geopolitical strategy team

The Cork native, who stepped down as deputy Fine Gael leader last April, said he is “delighted” to join the team, which provides a “unique offering to clients across the island of Ireland” according to EY.

“I am delighted to join EY’s geopolitical strategy unit as a consultant,” Mr Coveney said.

“In recent times the speed and complexity of decision-making has greatly increased, and it is now imperative that organisations assess the impact of geopolitical risk on their operations in real time,” he added.

Simon Coveney (centre~) has joined the team at EY Ireland (Pic: EY Ireland)

“I am looking forward to working with EY clients to help them effectively identify, assess and manage political risk in a world that is changing at incredible pace.”

EY Ireland Managing Partner Frank O’Keeffe said Mr Coveney joins the team at “a time when elevated levels of political risk are creating both challenges and opportunities for our clients”.

“These are complex times,” he said.

“Businesses are increasingly focused on assessing the potential impact of global geopolitical risk on their investments, supply chains, data, strategy and other key areas of their business," he added.

“We know that Simon’s long and distinguished career in public service will allow us to bring even deeper insights and value to our clients as we help them to adjust in real time to a changing global marketplace and to advance ‘no regret’ decisions that deliver real value.”

See More: Consultant, EY Ireland, Geopolitical Strategy, Simon Coveney

Related

Irish developer’s west London plans won't disrupt Notting Hill Carnival
Business 20 hours ago

Irish developer’s west London plans won't disrupt Notting Hill Carnival

By: Mal Rogers

Home care provider Dovida announces creation of 1,500 jobs across Ireland
Business 1 day ago

Home care provider Dovida announces creation of 1,500 jobs across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish data protection watchdog to investigate use of personal data by X's chatbot, Grok
Business 2 days ago

Irish data protection watchdog to investigate use of personal data by X's chatbot, Grok

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tánaiste condemns 'cowardly' Russian missile attack on Ukraine that has left 32 dead
News 1 day ago

Tánaiste condemns 'cowardly' Russian missile attack on Ukraine that has left 32 dead

By: Gerard Donaghy

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march
News 1 day ago

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march

By: Gerard Donaghy

'His only concern was to line his own pockets': Belfast man jailed over large-scale banking fraud
News 2 days ago

'His only concern was to line his own pockets': Belfast man jailed over large-scale banking fraud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged to court following Co. Down stabbing
News 2 days ago

Man charged to court following Co. Down stabbing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man travelling on ride-on lawnmower dies after collision with car in Co. Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Man travelling on ride-on lawnmower dies after collision with car in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cork-based firm Cognate Health bought by British company for €9m
Business 2 days ago

Cork-based firm Cognate Health bought by British company for €9m

By: Gerard Donaghy