Simon Coveney will advise businesses on geopolitical risk in new consultant role

FORMER Tánaiste Simon Coveney has secured a new role as a consultant for EY Ireland.

Mr Coveney, who retired from politics at the end of 2024, will join the firm’s geopolitical strategy team with immediate effect it was confirmed this week.

The Cork native, who stepped down as deputy Fine Gael leader last April, said he is “delighted” to join the team, which provides a “unique offering to clients across the island of Ireland” according to EY.

“I am delighted to join EY’s geopolitical strategy unit as a consultant,” Mr Coveney said.

“In recent times the speed and complexity of decision-making has greatly increased, and it is now imperative that organisations assess the impact of geopolitical risk on their operations in real time,” he added.

“I am looking forward to working with EY clients to help them effectively identify, assess and manage political risk in a world that is changing at incredible pace.”

EY Ireland Managing Partner Frank O’Keeffe said Mr Coveney joins the team at “a time when elevated levels of political risk are creating both challenges and opportunities for our clients”.

“These are complex times,” he said.

“Businesses are increasingly focused on assessing the potential impact of global geopolitical risk on their investments, supply chains, data, strategy and other key areas of their business," he added.

“We know that Simon’s long and distinguished career in public service will allow us to bring even deeper insights and value to our clients as we help them to adjust in real time to a changing global marketplace and to advance ‘no regret’ decisions that deliver real value.”