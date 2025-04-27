Sir Robert McAlpine returns to profitability
Business

Sir Robert McAlpine returns to profitability

Glenfinnan Viaduct, built by Sir Robert McAlpine beginning in 1897 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

 THE civil engineering and construction firm Sir Robert McAlpine has reported a return to profitability, posting a pre-tax profit of £10.4 million for the year ending October 2024, a significant turnaround from the £104.6 million loss recorded the previous year. The construction company, with strong ties to the Irish community in Britain, has released its latest accounts.

The company also reported a 7% increase in turnover to £940 million and a cash balance of £143.5 million, up from £100.8 million in 2023, while remaining debt-free.

The order book stands at £1.3 billion, with an additional £1.2 billion in preferred bidder positions. So far this year, £813 million has been secured or delivered, with a further £129 million nearly over the line.

Notable project wins include the Agratas state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing facility in Somerset, Tata Steel's new electric arc furnace at Port Talbot, a 90-bed mental health facility at Tolworth Hospital, and the NESST innovation hub in Newcastle.

CEO Neil Martin expressed confidence in the company's direction, stating that the benefits of the strategic changes are reflected in the stable performance of 2023/24. He emphasised the company's focus on client value, operational excellence, and targeting the right opportunities, supported by the expertise of supply chain partners.

Founded in 1869 by Robert McAlpine in Lanarkshire — an area with a large concentration of Irish immigrants from the 19th century onwards — the company became one of Britain’s foremost civil engineering firms.

The hard life of the navvy has gone down in folklore. The song McAlpine's Fusiliers — written by Dominic Behan and made famous by The Dubliners — gives an overview, in amusing fashion, of life on Britain’s construction sites, and of working for Sir Robert McAlpine.

The company is also mentioned in other songs, such as Building Up and Tearing England Down, also written by Behan, with a first verse that runs:

Oh, I've worked on the railways and I've worked on the roads,
I've worked with the gangway and I've carried me load,
I've dug the big tunnels and I've cut the big drains,
And I've blasted the rock and I've dammed up the mains.

Although these songs talk about tough times for the navvy, historian Ultan Cowley, and regular contributor to The Irish Post, has suggested that the relationship between Irish labour and senior management at Sir Robert McAlpine was more collaborative than what is related in these songs.

See More: Civil Engineering, Construction Firms, McAlpine's Men, Navvies, Sir Robert McAlpine

Related

Birmingham-based civil engineering firm records £775k pre-tax profit
Business 10 years ago

Birmingham-based civil engineering firm records £775k pre-tax profit

By: Irish Post

Irish engineering firm wins Essex pipeline bid
Business 10 years ago

Irish engineering firm wins Essex pipeline bid

By: Fiona Audley

Enterprise Minister admits it's an 'anxious time' for Intel's 4,900 Irish employees amid threat of job cuts
Business 9 hours ago

Enterprise Minister admits it's an 'anxious time' for Intel's 4,900 Irish employees amid threat of job cuts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dynamic Anglo-Irish group Flook take top honours as TG4’s Grúpa Ceoil 2025
News 1 day ago

Dynamic Anglo-Irish group Flook take top honours as TG4’s Grúpa Ceoil 2025

By: Grainne Conroy

Author Sharon Guard reflects on fiction, fertility and the untold truths of 1980s Ireland
Culture 1 day ago

Author Sharon Guard reflects on fiction, fertility and the untold truths of 1980s Ireland

By: Sharon Guard

The Pirates, and Pollocks, of Penzance
Travel 2 days ago

The Pirates, and Pollocks, of Penzance

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Celtic Throne steps up: a new era for Irish dance
Entertainment 2 days ago

Celtic Throne steps up: a new era for Irish dance

By: Grainne Conroy

Milkweed deliver an ethereal reimagining of the Táin Bó Cúailnge
Entertainment 2 days ago

Milkweed deliver an ethereal reimagining of the Táin Bó Cúailnge

By: Jim Keaveney

Irish firm's pioneering optical lens technology selected for valuable US accelerator scheme
Business 3 days ago

Irish firm's pioneering optical lens technology selected for valuable US accelerator scheme

By: Fiona Audley