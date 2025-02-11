Staycity Group announces first aparthotel opening in Northern Ireland

THE Staycity Group has announced plans to open its first aparthotel in Northern Ireland.

Following the signing of a lease with Lotus Property, the aparthotel operator will open a 98-room hotel in the heart of Belfast city centre.

Beaufort House, a 46,000sq ft, nine storey office located on Wellington Place, will be repurposed to accommodate a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments as well as a gym, reception, bar, restaurant and shop for guests to make use of in-room, Staycity confirmed this week.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this prime site in the heart of Belfast,” Staycity Group’s UK Development Director, Simon Walford said.

“The property will operate under our popular Staycity Aparthotels brand, featuring 98 studio and one-bedroom apartments that combine the convenience of hotel services with the flexibility of apartment living,” he added.

Lotus Property was granted change of use planning permission to repurpose the former HMRC office space into aparthotel accommodation in 2024.

Managing Director at Lotus Property, Alastair Coulson said: “We are delighted to partner with such a well-known operator in Staycity Group.

“This is another in a series of good news stories for Belfast and is also an exciting time for Lotus Property, with ‘living’ a huge part of our future growth plans as a business.

"We are looking forward to completion in Q3 2026 to the benefit of the city and its visitors.”

Dublin-headquartered Staycity Group operates the Staycity Aparthotels and Wilde brands.

Established in 2004 by CEO Tom Walsh and his brother Ger, the company currently runs 6,000 aparthotel rooms in 36 aparthotels across 17 cities - including Berlin, Birmingham, Bordeaux, Dresden, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Heidelberg, Leipzig, Liverpool, London, Lyon, Manchester, Marseille, Paris, Venice and York.

Their most recent investment marks the company’s first move into Belfast.