Subsea electricity interconnector linking Ireland and Wales now up and running

A NEW subsea electricity interconnector linking Ireland with Wales is now up and running.

Launched in Co. Wexford yesterday (April 16), the 500 megawatt Greenlink Interconnector, which took three years to build, has now entered its “commercial phase” after a “successful testing period”, Greenlink has confirmed.

The new interconnector adds to the existing East-West Interconnector – which links Britain and Ireland after being commissioned in 2012 – and is expected to double Ireland’s interconnection capacity to one gigawatt (GW).

Electricity interconnectors allow countries to share electricity and also provide valuable back-up power supplies for when electricity systems have reduced capacity.

The Greenlink Interconnector has been recognised as a 'Project of Common Interest' (PCI) – marking it as a “key cross-border infrastructure project that link the energy systems of European countries”.

"I want to congratulate the team at Greenlink for bringing this critical piece of energy infrastructure for Ireland and the UK to life,” Ireland’s Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien said as the interconnector went live.

“This project is a tangible expression of our ever-strengthening energy relationship with the UK, and highlights the value and benefits which international energy collaboration can bring.”

He added: "Increased electricity interconnection will be a key enabler in our growing use of renewable energy, facilitating the delivery of the necessary infrastructure to support our energy ambitions in our journey to a net-zero power system.

“Interconnection will also play an important role in our transition to become a net energy exporter, making Ireland central to wider European energy plans.

"The role of interconnection is a large part of our wider energy ambitions, and State is taking an integrated forward planning approach to interconnection, which is aligned with offshore renewable energy forward planning."

Britain’s Energy Minister, Michael Shanks has also welcomed the launch of the interconnector.

"It is important that Ireland and the UK work together to strengthen our mutual energy security, and drive forward in reaching our clean energy potential,” he said.

"This cable between Wexford and Wales will help deliver our Clean Power 2030 mission and support Ireland's renewable expansion by allowing us to trade more cheaper-to-generate clean energy with each other, helping both nations to move away from volatile fossil fuel markets."