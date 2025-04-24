Swedish tech firm Ericsson to invest €200m in new project at Irish site
Business

Swedish tech firm Ericsson to invest €200m in new project at Irish site

ERICSSON has confirmed an investment of €200m to develop a three-year project at its existing site in Co. Athlone.

The Swedish technology company confirmed today that the project is designed to “accelerate the development of open network management and automation capabilities used in 5G networks globally”.

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the scheme will underpin Ericsson’s development of capabilities for the management of open programmable networks.

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Peter Burke said the new project is “fantastic news” for Ireland.

“Ericsson's EUR 200 million announcement at their Athlone facility is fantastic news,” Minister Burke said.

“Their innovative R&D project, which will span a duration of three years, will improve efficiency in 5G networks globally,” he added.

IDA Ireland CEO, Michael Lohan; Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm; Enterprise Minister Peter Burke, Ericsson's Jenny Lindqvist and Head of Ericsson Athlone, Denis Dullea

Ericsson have been established in Ireland for decades, with their Athlone facility a significant employer of the local community for over 50 years.

“It is really encouraging that Ericsson have once again cemented Athlone as key base for the company, selecting the campus and the staff based here to lead this pioneering work,” Mr Burke added.

“I wish all the team in Ericsson the very best with this exciting new chapter.”

Michael Lohan, CEO at IDA Ireland, said the tech firm’s new project “is strongly aligned with the key growth drivers of IDA Ireland’s new strategy - Adapt Intelligently: A Strategy for Sustained Growth and Innovation”.

“The investment strengthens the long-term legacy of Ericsson in Ireland, building on the success of past investments spanning more than 50 years,” he added.

“This RD&I project embodies cutting-edge innovation, exemplifies IDA’s continued commitment to balanced regional development.

“I wish Ericsson every success with this project and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued partnership.”

Denis Dullea, Head of Ericsson’s Athlone site and Network Management Engineering Unit, said their latest Irish investment is "a testament to our commitment to Ireland and confidence in our exceptional talent here”.

“By delivering on this cutting-edge project, we’re both investing in Ireland's future and empowering mobile operators worldwide,” he added.

