TIME FLIES: Celebrations mark 85 years since Dublin Airport opened

A SPECIAL celebration took place this week to mark 85 years since the first flight took off from what is now known as Dublin Airport.

Current and former airport staff, airline workers and aviation enthusiasts gathered in Dublin Airport's original Old Central Terminal Building to celebrate the anniversary.

The first commercial flight departed Dublin Airport's single grass runway on the morning of January 19, 1940.

The Aer Lingus flight was headed for Liverpool’s Speke Airport, which is now known as Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Since then, more than 700 million passengers have flown in and out of the airport.

Originally known as Collinstown Airport, the site has grown exponentially over the decades.

At first just a solitary Aer Lingus route between Dublin and Liverpool was in operation. Now the airport reaches more than 180 destinations worldwide served by more than 40 different airlines.

"Dublin Airport has come a long over the past 85 years,” Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said.

“From starting life with a single grass runway, a terminal built to cater for 100,000 passengers per year and one twice-weekly flight to Liverpool, Dublin Airport today sits at the heart of the national economy and acts as Ireland's national airport, catering for more than 200,000 flights and 30 million passengers per annum.”

He added: "While the look and scale of Dublin Airport may have changed hugely since 1940, its reason for being remains the same: to connect Ireland with the world and to bring people together.

“On this historic day, I want to pay tribute to two sets of people that have made - and continue to make - Dublin Airport such a roaring success - the 30,000+ brilliant staff who have worked for Dublin Airport over the years and, of course, our passengers - all 700 million of them who have travelled through our terminals since 1940.

"Dublin Airport also plays a vital role in facilitating and growing inbound tourism, enabling Irish trade and exports and in bringing foreign direct investment into the Irish economy. Dublin Airport may be located just a few miles north of Dublin, but its impact is felt every day in all 32 counties on the island of Ireland.

“And while we celebrate the past 85 years, we also look forward to the next 85 - and beyond - when Dublin Airport will continue to act as a vital cog in the function of this island nation and in the lives of our fast-growing population," added Jacobs.

Did you know?

Dublin Airport was originally known as Collinstown Airport, as it was located in the townland of Collinstown, north of Dublin city centre.

Collinstown had been used as a British Royal Flying Corps and RAF base between 1917 and 1922 but had fallen into disrepair before being selected as the site for the new Dublin Airport in late 1936.

Work began on the airport site in 1937, as more land was acquired, and site clearance commenced for the new grass runways. Construction of the new terminal building started in the summer of 1938.

The architect of the terminal was Desmond FitzGerald, an elder brother of former Taoiseach, Dr Garret FitzGerald, who led a team of young architects. The curved building and its tiered structure, which echoed the lines of a great ocean liner, won many architectural awards for its design.

Collinstown Airport remained relatively quiet during the 1940s, as war raged throughout Europe. However, Aer Lingus continued to operate a twice-weekly service to Liverpool.

During this period, Dublin Airport was required to observe black-outs and anti-aircraft guns were in place for defensive purposes.

By 1947, flights departing from Dublin ventured as far as Europe with Dutch airline KLM beginning the first continental service to Dublin.

New concrete runways were completed in 1948, and in 1950, after ten years in operation the airport had been used by a total of 920,000 passengers.

Air travel was the preserve of the wealthy during this period and many Dubliners would have travelled to the airport simply as a treat to see the aircraft. The terminal building also boasted one of Dublin’s best restaurants, the Collar of Gold, which was hugely popular and not only for those travelling.

As Dublin Airport’s route network grew and its passenger numbers expanded it, it became clear that the original terminal building had far exceeded its capacity.

The North Terminal opened in 1959 and was used to process arriving passengers, while the old terminal remained for in place for departing passengers.

By 1963, Dublin Airport had grown to one million passengers per year and additional facilities were again required. New boarding gate areas were added in the 1960s and work on a new terminal building began in 1969.

Dublin Airport: A timeline

1936 Irish Government announces plans for a civilian airport at Collinstown

1938 Work begins on the “new” original terminal building

1940 Dublin Airport opens on January 19 with a flight to Liverpool Speke Airport

1945 First Dublin Airport-London service begins to Croydon Airport

1947 KLM starts Dublin-Manchester-Amsterdam service

1948 Completion of concrete runways

1949 Passenger numbers reach 200,000 per year

1958 First scheduled transatlantic service as passenger numbers top 500,000 per year

1959 North Terminal opens

1963 Passenger numbers top 1 million for the first time

1972 Terminal 1 opens

1989 Passenger numbers reach 5 million

1990 Celebrates 50th birthday

1997 Welcomes more than 10 million passengers

2008 Passenger numbers reach a record 23.5 million

2010 Terminal 2 opens

2014 Welcomes 21.7 million passengers

2015 Celebrates 75th anniversary

2016 Passenger numbers pass 30 million for the first time

2019 Work starts on the new North Runway

2020 Dublin Airport celebrates 80th anniversary

2022 The new €320m North Runway opens on-time and on-budget

2023 A planning application - the biggest ever in State - is submitted to allow passenger numbers to grow to 40 million

2024 Passenger demand hits an all-time high, with 33.3 million passengers passing through the airport's two terminals

2025 Celebrates its 85th anniversary