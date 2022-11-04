Twitter begins laying off Irish staff
This illustration photo taken May 13, 2022, displays Elon Musks Twitter account with a Twitter logo in the background in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TWITTER HAS begun laying off staff in Ireland under the direction of new owner Elon Musk.

Staff in the Dublin office who are losing their jobs started receiving emails this morning telling them that they were being made redundant.

Twitter had been expected to tell employees by email today about whether they have been laid off.

Around 500 people are employed at Twitter's Dublin office.

One employee took to the social media site to announce that he has been let go.

"Woke up to the sad news that I'm no longer a Tweep," he said.

"I loved every single moment working on the global @TwitterComms team, collaborating with and learning from an outstanding group of talented people. Thank you to everyone who made it so special."

It is understood that those being laid off have been disconnected from the company's email and other internal systems.

It is not yet clear how many staff here will be losing their jobs, though it is expected that with around 50% of its global workforce being cut that is likely to be broadly reflected here.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn, has already made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal.

He had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.

