Irish data protection watchdog to investigate use of personal data by X's chatbot, Grok

IRELAND’S Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched an inquiry into how social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) processes users' personal data.

The investigation will examine how data from publicly-accessible posts by European users on X was processed to help train generative artificial intelligence models.

"The Inquiry will examine compliance with a range of key provisions of the GDPR, including with regard to the lawfulness and transparency of the processing," said the DPC.

The investigation will focus on the Grok Large Language Models (LLMs) that have been used, among other things, to develop the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot available on X.

Grok was developed by Elon Musk's xAI company, which last month acquired the businessman's social media platform.

The DPC says that as with other modern LLMs, the Grok LLMs were developed and trained on a wide variety of data.

The inquiry will look at a range of issues concerning the use of a subset of this data, which was controlled by X.

"The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether this personal data was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok LLMs," said the DPC.

Last August, the DPC started legal proceedings to prevent X from processing such data from European users for the purposes of training Grok.

The proceedings were struck out after X agreed to adhere to an agreement to suspend its processing of the personal data from European users' public X posts, processed between May 7, 2024 and August 1, 2024.