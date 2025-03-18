Vogue Williams, Nicky Byrne and Shay Given help launch Amazon.ie
Vogue Williams, Nicky Byrne and Shay Given help launch Amazon.ie

AMAZON has opened the doors on its online shopping site in Ireland.

The new Amazon.ie offering will allow Irish customers access to over 200 million products and fast deliveries, from their homeland, priced in Euros and with convenient returns.

They can also now sign up for Prime membership for €6.99 a month.

“Our teams across the country are unbelievably proud and incredibly excited to launch Amazon.ie,” said Alison Dunn, Ireland country manager at Amazon.

Amazon.ie is now live in Ireland

“The store brings a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to customers in Ireland, a local Prime membership with incredible benefits and savings, and lots of opportunities for Irish businesses to reach more customers.

“We have been building towards this moment since the launch of our fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022, and we can’t wait to write the next chapter of our story in Ireland.”

Vogue Williams makes one of the first deliveries from Amazon.ie in Ireland

To mark the occasion Irish stars Nicky Byrne, of Westlife fame, podcaster Vogue Williams and football legend Shay Given have been out making Amazon deliveries across Ireland today.

Their deliveries, to unsuspecting fans, have included records and signed footballs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also got in on the act, praising the expansion of the global platform to Ireland.

“This expansion by Amazon will give consumers more choice and better value, as well as help small, medium, and large businesses across the country promote their own Irish and international products,” he said.

Nicky Byrne was among the stars making deliveries from Amazon.ie today

“By using Amazon, people know that they will get a well-trusted, great service,” he added.

“It’s good news for all.”

Peter Burke, Ireland’s minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment, also welcomed the news, calling it a signal of Amazon’s “continued commitment to Ireland."

Football legend Shay Given was out delivering footballs for Amazoin.ie today

The site will also include a ‘Brands of Ireland’ page which the firm claims will “make it even easier to shop your favourite Irish brands”.

The page is being launched in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, and the Irish brands available from today include Barry’s Tea, Bewley’s, and independent fitness brand Swifter.

“The launch of Amazon.ie is great news for Irish businesses and consumers,” said James Madden, co-founder of Swifter.

“For Swifter, it means we are able to reach more local customers and grow in our home market.”

