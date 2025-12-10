Leading European healthcare tech firm Dedalus to create 100 new jobs in Ireland

DEDALUS, a leading European healthcare tech firm, is to create 100 new jobs in Ireland as part of a €10m expansion of its operations in the country.

Europe's only large-scale provider of electronic health records, the company develops and implements digital health software solutions to support every stage of the healthcare process.

The new high-value jobs in Ireland will be created over the next four years, bringing Dedalus' total Irish workforce to 150 people.

"Dedalus' expansion in Ireland is a welcome boost to our digital health ambitions," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"These 100 new jobs will support the delivery of better, more connected healthcare services while reinforcing Ireland as a key player in the European health technology ecosystem."

Track record in Ireland

The announcement comes as Dedalus continues to support some of the most significant digital health initiatives ever undertaken in Ireland.

In 2021, it acquired the online healthcare appointment platform Swiftqueue, which manages over 4m appointments annually across Ireland's healthcare system.

This year saw Dedalus launch a range of innovative products and services, including new clinical applications that helped train 3,000 staff at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

It also modernised the laboratory information management systems at St James's Hospital in the capital, where more than 12m tests are processed annually.

Outside Dublin, Dedalus deployed digital systems across the Mid-West and West/North-West regions.

Nationally, it launched a Medicinal Product Catalogue, Terminology Service and Data Dictionary in 2025.

The new roles created as part of the Ireland expansion will be within software engineering, product management, clinical informatics, data and analytics, cybersecurity and implementation services.

It is hoped the expansion will further embed Ireland at the centre of the firm's efforts to deliver digital health solutions to providers across the country and Europe, with its applications currently used in the care of one-in-three European citizens.

'Irish-led innovation'

"Ireland is central to our mission to help healthcare systems deliver safer, more connected care," said Cathy McCartan, Executive Director, Dedalus Healthcare Ireland.

"This investment allows us to expand our Irish team and capabilities — supporting hospitals and community services with interoperable electronic health records, diagnostics and imaging platforms, clinical decision support and integration services.

"By helping unlock the full value of Ireland's healthcare data, we can improve outcomes for patients, strengthen system-wide decision-making and deliver real value to the country.

"We're excited to grow here and to export Irish-led innovation across our wider European network."

The investment is supported by IDA Ireland, whose Chief Executive, Michael Lohan, commented: "Dedalus' decision to expand in Ireland underscores IDA Ireland's track record and reputation as a leading location for digital health and enterprise software.

"These highly-skilled roles will contribute to innovation in patient care and strengthen Ireland's position within a dynamic European health-tech sector."