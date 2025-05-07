Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not
Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not

Aircraft at Dublin Airport (Photo by David Gannon/AFP via Getty Images)

IATA chief points to capacity challenge as global air travel demand continues to rise

Willie Walsh (picture by Sam Boal/RollingNews)

GLOBAL air travel demand edged up 3.3% in March compared to the same month last year, but airlines are struggling to keep pace with the growth, IATA chief Willie Walsh has warned.

“The small decline in demand in North America needs to be watched carefully, but March numbers continued to show a global pattern of growth for air travel,” said Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association. “That means the challenges associated with accommodating more people who need to travel—specifically alleviating supply chain problems and ensuring sufficient airport and air traffic management capacity—remain urgent.”

Although passenger traffic increased from February’s 2.7% year-on-year growth, capacity grew faster—by 5.3%—leading to a dip in the global load factor to 80.7%, down 1.6 percentage points from March 2024.

International travel rose by 4.9% while domestic demand showed more modest growth at 0.9%. Capacity increases of 7.0% and 2.5% respectively outpaced those gains, continuing the trend of falling load factors across the board.

Willie Walsh, a Dubliner and former Aer Lingus pilot, previously led both British Airways and its parent group IAG before taking the helm at IATA in 2021. His tenure has been marked by vocal advocacy for more efficient infrastructure and cost discipline across the aviation industry.

In recent months, Walsh has also been a prominent voice in the debate over Dublin Airport’s passenger cap. He has called for its immediate removal, arguing that the cap restricts Ireland’s aviation growth and limits economic opportunities.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents some 320 airlines worldwide, accounting for over 80% of global air traffic. It plays a central role in shaping airline industry policy and standards, as well as tracking market trends.

 

