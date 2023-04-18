Warm welcome back as former US President Bill Clinton returns to historic Belfast hotel

THERE were cheers all round when former US President Bill Clinton paid a special visit to an historic hotel while in Belfast.

Clinton is in Northern Ireland to attend a series of engagements marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Over the weekend he took time to pay a visit to the Europa Hotel, where he met with staff, including Head Concierge Martin Mulholland, who he first met when he stayed with his wife Hilary in 1995 and then again in 1998.

So familiar is the former president with the historic venue, which is located in the heart of Belfast city, that he told General Manager, Andy McNeill “I’m so glad to be back”.

“We were thrilled to welcome President Clinton back to the Europa Hotel,” Mr McNeill said following their presidential visit.

“He was genuinely delighted to return and said it was good to see familiar faces,” he explained.

“The atmosphere in the hotel was electric, guests were cheering and thanking him for everything he has done for Northern Ireland,” he added.

“President Clinton and Hilary dined with friends and after their meal they asked to speak to our Executive Head Chef Kyle Greer as they really enjoyed the food.”

Given its prime central Belfast city location, The Europa Hotel has hosted many prestigious events over the years and looked after many of the celebrities and VIPs who visit Belfast.