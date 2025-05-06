Wave of cyber attacks should be a ‘wake-up call’ for retailers, says Minister Pat McFadden
Wave of cyber attacks should be a ‘wake-up call’ for retailers, says Minister Pat McFadden

CYBER security must be an “absolute priority” for businesses, says Minister Pat McFadden.

A wave of cyber attacks have hit British retailers in the past month including Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods.

The ransomware attacks have left the stores unable to take online payment or fulfil online orders.

Mr McFadden, who was born in Glasgow to parents from Co. Donegal, will address the issue at the CyberUK conference which opens in Manchester today.

“These attacks need to be a wake-up call for every business in the UK," he said ahead of the event.

Pat McFadden is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

“In a world where the cybercriminals targeting us are relentless in their pursuit of profit - with attempts being made every hour of every day - companies must treat cyber security as an absolute priority.”

He added: “We’ve watched in real-time the disruption these attacks have caused - including to working families going about their everyday lives.

“It serves as a powerful reminder that just as you would never leave your car or your house unlocked on your way to work.

“We have to treat our digital shop fronts the same way.”

Mr McFadden, who is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will further set out what action the government is taking to improve cyber security.

“We’re modernising the way the state approaches cyber, through the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill,” he confirmed.

“That legislation will bolster our national defences,” he explained.

“It will grant new powers for the Technology Secretary to direct regulated organisations to reinforce their cyber defences and tt will require over 1,000 private IT providers to improve their data and network security.

“It will require companies to report a wider array of cyber incidents to the NCSC in the future - to help us build a clearer picture of who, and what, hostile actors are targeting.”

On Friday, May 2 Mr McFadden led a briefing with national security officials and the head of the National Cyber Security Centre about support being provided to retailers

In a message to business leaders across the UK, he added: “We are ready to support you.

“The National Cyber Security Centre is standing ready to support businesses and provide advice, and guidance, on how to raise the cyber security bar.”

