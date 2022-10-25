WhatsApp down for thousands of users around the world

MESSAGING PLATFORM WhatsApp has gone down for users across the UK, Ireland and around the world.
Users of the platform, owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), began reporting issues just before 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.
Down Detector also found more than 11,000 users in India, and 19,000 in Singapore, had reported experiencing issues.
Many people have complained on social media that they can not send or receive messages.
WhatsApp has about two billion global active users, and is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and Ireland.