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The unravelling of a peacemaker myth
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The unravelling of a peacemaker myth

I DON’T know what to make of George Mitchell.

I know the impression he made in Ireland when he was President Clinton’s envoy and chaired the peace talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

He was a marvel.

Now some of those who once honoured him through academia are disowning him because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, who manipulated young women into the beds of the rich and powerful.

Mitchell denies that he knew anything about that.

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See More: George Mitchell, Jeffrey Epstein, Northern Ireland

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