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The man nobody really knew...
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The man nobody really knew...

I NEVER really knew Jeffrey Donaldson but then, apparently, neither did anyone else.

I first took notice of him at the end of the talks towards the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. He was then a member of the Ulster Unionist Party’s negotiating team.

He had come into politics under the tutelage of Enoch Powell. Powell had joined the unionists after falling from favour within his home party, the Conservatives.

He is still famous for his ‘rivers of blood’ speech in which he horrified his political peers by predicting racist violence in Britain.

I hardly knew Powell either. I once phoned him to ask for an interview for a BBC Radio Ulster programme I was working on.

He asked for a fee of £100...

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