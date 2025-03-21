IN PICTURES: How the Irish in Nottingham celebrated St Patrick's Day

REVELLERS were out in force to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Nottingham.

The city in Nottinghamshire, located within England’s east midlands area, boasts a thriving Irish community and hosts a popular St Patrick’s Festival each year.

For 2025 festival-goers enjoyed an open air concert in the Market Square, which included speeches from Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Carol McCullogh, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Stewart and Embassy of Ireland First Secretary Christine Buicke.

The afternoon featured performances from four local Irish dancing schools and bowls of hearty Irish stew from David Murphy's Kitchen.

The headline act for the main stage, which was led by MC Gerry Molumby, was folk band The Killarneys, who hail from Co. Kerry.