IN PICTURES: How the Irish in Nottingham celebrated St Patrick's Day
Community

IN PICTURES: How the Irish in Nottingham celebrated St Patrick's Day

Market Square awash in green Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham

REVELLERS were out in force to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Nottingham.

The city in Nottinghamshire, located within England’s east midlands area, boasts a thriving Irish community and hosts a popular St Patrick’s Festival each year.

Grand marshal Madge Norris, third from left represented her native county of Wexford, at the St Patrick's Festival. She is joined here by special guests including Nottingham harpist Roisin Hickey (Pics: Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham)

For 2025 festival-goers enjoyed an open air concert in the Market Square, which included speeches from Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Carol McCullogh, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Stewart and Embassy of Ireland First Secretary Christine Buicke.

The afternoon featured performances from four local Irish dancing schools and bowls of hearty Irish stew from David Murphy's Kitchen.

The headline act for the main stage, which was led by MC Gerry Molumby, was folk band The Killarneys, who hail from Co. Kerry.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event…

Nottingham Comhaltas (Pics: Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham)

Festival MC Gerry Molumby presents Christine Buicke with a copy of the St Patrick's Festival 2025 poster (Pics:Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham)

Market Square awash in green Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham

The Caroline McManus School of Dancing were among those who performed on the day (Pics: Eaton Mills Photography Nottingham)

See More: Festival, Nottingham, St Patrick's Day, The Killarneys

Related

Irish arts festival promoting mental health and wellbeing announces expansion after success of second event
Community 1 year ago

Irish arts festival promoting mental health and wellbeing announces expansion after success of second event

By: Fiona Audley

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day
Community 7 hours ago

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day

By: Fiona Audley

RIAI London celebrates 40th anniversary at Irish Embassy event
Community 1 month ago

RIAI London celebrates 40th anniversary at Irish Embassy event

By: Irish Post

Latest

Close ties between Britain and Ireland celebrated at prestigious London event
Out & About 23 hours ago

Close ties between Britain and Ireland celebrated at prestigious London event

By: Fiona Audley

Amazon.ie may prove to be bad news
Comment 23 hours ago

Amazon.ie may prove to be bad news

By: James Conor Patterson

Cocaine disguised as mints seized as car stopped in Dublin
News 23 hours ago

Cocaine disguised as mints seized as car stopped in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information over girl missing from Co. Meath
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information over girl missing from Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten minutes with Tara Howley
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Tara Howley

By: Irish Post

Micheál Martin issues condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza
News 1 day ago

Micheál Martin issues condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza

By: James Conor Patterson