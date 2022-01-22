Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee

AN Irish charity supporting some of the most vulnerable people in London has announced a new addition to its Board of Trustees.

Ashford Place - a Cricklewood based social inclusion charity – was recently recognised by the Mayor of Brent for its support within the local community.

For thirty years the organisation has been helping people in Brent experiencing isolation, dementia, mental health and homelessness.

This month it announced that Megan Gomm would be joining their board.

A highly accomplished HR Director, Ms Gomm works in the education sector as part of the Senior Leadership Team at the American School in London.

“Her wide knowledge includes employee relations, employee well-being, employment law, diversity & inclusion, mediation, conflict resolution, learning & development, change management, recruitment & selection, talent identification & management, onboarding & orientation, immigration advice, child safeguarding, GDPR, compensation & benefits,” an Ashford Place spokesperson confirmed.

“Megan is a Level 7 CIPD qualified HR professional and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development,” they added.

“She is joining the Board as a Trustee as well as becoming part of the Resource Committee.”

Co-Chairs of the board, Mark Fox and Carey Fitzgerald, said of the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the board, whose specialist expertise in HR will compliment that of the solid board of trustees at Ashford Place.

“With an accountant, a community care solicitor, a GP and experts in governance, cyber security, the global insurance industry and now HR, the board is in a strong position to continue to support the sterling work of Ashford Place’s management and their teams.”

Ashford Place, whose state of the art Well Being Hub was opened by the Major of Brent in September 2021, continues to support its clients with a range of issues including homelessness, health and wellbeing, social isolation, financial and digital inclusion and much more.

CEO Danny Maher and Renee Gallagher Operations Director added: “We are delighted to welcome Megan to Ashford Place.

“The wellbeing of our staff and volunteers is of utmost importance, especially after what we have all endured.

“Megan’s expertise will support the management team to strengthen our culture of wellbeing, strong performance and a mutually supportive team.”