Anne Enright to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at An Post Irish Book Awards
Culture

Anne Enright to be honoured with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award at An Post Irish Book Awards

And Enright (Pic: An Post Irish Book Awards)

THE AN Post Irish Book Awards has announced that Anne Enright is the recipient of this year’s ‘Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award’.

As the 2022 Lifetime Achievement honouree, Enright will join a host of other distinguished recipients of the award including Sebastian Barry, Colm Tóibín, Thomas Kinsellaa, Eavan Boland and Maeve Binchy.

In conferring the award, the Board of the Irish Book Awards stated:

“Anne Enright has occupied a central position in the cultural life of Ireland for over three decades. In a literary career that has delivered seven novels, three short story collections, a memoir of motherhood, and the 2007 Booker Prize for her fourth novel, The Gathering, Enright has been an integral part of Ireland’s contemporary literary renaissance, earning her a substantial international reputation in the process.

"Detecting 'a familiar Irish talkiness in her work' the critic James Wood has described her as "a rich, lyrical prose writer, who cascades among novelties – again and again finding the unexpected adjective, the just noun”.

"A quintessentially Irish writer, she is widely admired in her own country for the wit, warmth, and eloquence she brings to the role of artist and public intellectual, never more so than when fulfilling her role as the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction in the years between 2015 and 2018.

Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said:

“The Board of the An Post Irish Book Awards is delighted to present the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Anne Enright. She has been an inspiration, not just to her readership, but to younger writers breaking through. The Irish book industry will be forever in her debt."

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year it brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent across 18 categories.

The award will be presented at the awards ceremony on 23 November.

See More: 2022 An Post Irish Book Awards, Anne Enright

Related

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow
Culture 1 week ago

Bram Stoker Festival kicks off in Dublin tomorrow

By: Irish Post

Richard Harris archive collection donated to University College Cork
News 2 weeks ago

Richard Harris archive collection donated to University College Cork

By: Connell McHugh

A supreme theatrical talent
Culture 2 weeks ago

A supreme theatrical talent

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

'Leaders must lead': Taoiseach makes address at COP27
News 2 hours ago

'Leaders must lead': Taoiseach makes address at COP27

By: Connell McHugh

Brave, brutal and misunderstood: Paddy Mayne, the daring Irishman who pioneered the modern SAS
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Brave, brutal and misunderstood: Paddy Mayne, the daring Irishman who pioneered the modern SAS

By: Michael Murphy

Martin O'Neill claims he became an 'outsider' and a 'figure you tended to hate' during his time as Ireland boss
Sport 6 hours ago

Martin O'Neill claims he became an 'outsider' and a 'figure you tended to hate' during his time as Ireland boss

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Katie Taylor, Ryan Tubridy and Bono most admired in their fields, new study finds
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Katie Taylor, Ryan Tubridy and Bono most admired in their fields, new study finds

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's Under-15s will play Poland Under-15s at 11 and once more on Friday
Sport 7 hours ago

Ireland's Under-15s will play Poland Under-15s at 11 and once more on Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue