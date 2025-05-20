Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival

A FESTIVAL of art which takes place in Ireland next month will include work by some of the world’s leading artists.

Art and Soul takes place in Co. Cork where festival-goers can enjoy works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Banksy and Salvador Dali.

It will also feature sculptures by a range of artists, including Patrick O'Reilly, Ian Pollock, Sandra Bell and Eamonn Ceannt and daily talks by some of the artists.

“Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of Castlemartyr,” said Oliver Gormley of Gormleys. Who are hosting the event.

It marks be the twelfth major art and sculpture event hosted by Gormleys, and the third time the event has been located at the Castlemartyr.

The free festival will include a major outdoor exhibition with 90 large sculptures and installations set throughout the 220-acre grounds of the 18th-century manor estate.

“Adults and children will enjoy the event equally, and our previous events in The K Club, Russborough, and the Culloden Hotel attracted over 10,000 visitors,” Mr Gormley added.

During the festival the Castlemartyr Resort is offering special rates for overnight stays and Champagne afternoon tea.

“Castlemartyr Resort is the perfect background for its arts-centric summer, with its rich history and impressive grounds dating back to the 13th century,” said Brendan Comerford, General Manager of the resort.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests and visitors to celebrate the extensive programme of artworks, talks, tours and musical performances that will take place.”

Art & Soul runs at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork from June 1 to 29.