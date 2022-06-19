Artist's Eye on Galway
Culture

Artist's Eye on Galway

Gathering Wheat by Neal Whelan

A new book evokes the landscapes of Galway, city and country. The paintings are also on show in Galway city in July

The Artist’s Eye on Galway is a collective project of 46 artists from Ireland, the UK and USA, at various stages in their careers. The show has been curated to create a unique and artistic tour of Galway city and county.

The artworks have been selected and curated into a 144-page, hardback book to take the reader on a virtual tour of the iconic landmarks and rugged sceneries.

For people with a connection to Galway, this book will reignite the places known and loved so well around the city and county.

The book launch and exhibition opening takes place in the Galmont Hotel, Galway City, on July 4 at 7:30pm. This event is open to the public and the artworks will remain on display in the Galmont Hotel on July 5-6 as well.

After the Rain by Michael Moore

 

 

Claddagh Church, Galway by Carol Feeney

Long Walk by Alicja Natalicz

 

Twilight Chorus by Marian Shally

More information www.artistseyebooks.com as well as

Facebook www.facebook.com/artistseyegalway

Or contact Terri Kelleher, project coordinator, at [email protected]

