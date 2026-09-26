Autumn and winter festivals in Ireland

IRELAND’S festival calendar doesn’t end with the summer — far from it, in fact!

As the evenings draw in, theatres, galleries and concert halls come alive, while towns and cities find increasingly imaginative reasons to tempt visitors out into the autumn air.

The season begins with theatre, opera and oysters, moves through the ghosts and fireworks of Halloween and ends amid Christmas markets, twinkling lights and New Year celebrations. From Derry’s city walls to Waterford’s medieval streets, here are some of the best festivals to look forward to over the coming months.

Until October 11

Dublin Theatre Festival

Ireland’s leading theatre festival brings together major Irish productions and acclaimed international work at venues across the capital. Its programme also embraces dance, music, experimental performance and events for younger audiences.

dublintheatrefestival.ie

October 15-31

Wexford Festival Opera

Wexford Festival Opera celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026 with 17 days of opera, concerts, recitals and special events. This year’s theme, The Best of: one for the head, one for the heart, one for fun, sees three works from the festival’s past return in new productions: Mascagni’s Iris, Rossini’s L’equivoco stravagante and Prokofiev’s The Gambler. The programme also includes Croí na Féile, a special 75th anniversary concert, and The First Festival, a new work by composer Alberto Caruso with a libretto by Wexford-born novelist Colm Tóibín, celebrating the festival’s remarkable history.

This year Wexford Opera has announced a new partnership with British Airways, and the airline is the production sponsor for Mascagni’s Iris, the highly anticipated production that will open the 2026 Festival on October 15.

www.wexfordopera.com

October 28–November 1

Derry Halloween

Derry marks the 40th anniversary of its spectacular Halloween celebrations with five days of supernatural entertainment. The programme includes the Awakening the Walled City trail, street performers and family activities, culminating in the October 31 carnival parade and fireworks.

derryhalloween.com

October 30–November 1

Mayo Dark Sky Festival

Held in Newport, Mulranny and Ballycroy, the festival celebrates the exceptionally dark skies of the Wild Nephin region. Its tenth-anniversary programme combines stargazing, expert talks, guided walks, planetarium shows and family activities.

mayodarkskyfestival.ie

November 4–8

Dublin Book Festival

Marking its 20th anniversary, the festival celebrates Irish writers, illustrators and publishers through readings, interviews, debates, workshops and family events. Activities take place at venues across Dublin, with established authors appearing alongside emerging voices.

dublinbookfestival.com

November 4–8

Allingham Arts Festival

Ballyshannon’s annual festival honours the legacy of local poet William Allingham with literature, music, film, history and storytelling. The 2026 guests include Elaine Feeney, Michael Harding, Paul Howard and journalists Róisín and Ann Ingle. There’s sure to be a discussion on little men, as in Allingham’s famous lines:

Up the airy mountain,

Down the rushy glen,

We daren’t go a-hunting

For fear of little men.

Not exactly James Joyce, but diverting enough poetry. And Ballyshannon is always worth a detour.

allinghamfestival.com

November 6–22

TULCA Festival of Visual Arts

Contemporary art appears across Galway city and county during this multi-venue festival of exhibitions, performances, talks and workshops. The 2026 edition, Veruca Salt, takes punk and its spirit of independence and rebellion as its starting point.

tulca.ie

Throughout November

Galway Science & Technology Festival

Scientists, engineers and technology specialists bring STEM subjects to life through talks, demonstrations, shows and hands-on workshops. A major exhibition day takes place at the University of Galway on November 8.

galwayscience.ie

November 12–22

Cork International Film Festival

Ireland’s oldest film festival returns for its 71st edition with Irish and international features, documentaries and short films. Screenings are accompanied by filmmaker discussions, industry events, special presentations and educational programmes.

corkfilmfest.org

November 13–December 23

Winterval

Waterford is transformed into a Christmas wonderland on selected dates, with markets, illuminations, live entertainment and attractions for children. The festival combines free street events with ticketed experiences throughout the medieval city.

winterval.ie

Mid-November–late December

Galway Christmas Market

Eyre Square takes on a real continental atmosphere with wooden chalets selling crafts, gifts, seasonal food and warming drinks. Fairground attractions, live entertainment and children’s activities make it one of Ireland’s most popular Christmas markets.

galwaychristmasmarket.ie

Late November–December

Yulefest Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s medieval streets provide the setting for Christmas markets, live music, family entertainment and seasonal light displays. The programme traditionally combines large public events with workshops, performances and locally made food and crafts.

yulefestkilkenny.ie

Late November–December

Corkmas

Cork’s city-centre Christmas celebration brings together festive markets, lights, live performances and family attractions. Seasonal installations and entertainment appear around the city, with local businesses and producers playing a central part.

corkmas.com

December 30–January 1

New Year’s Festival Dublin

Dublin welcomes the New Year with concerts, street entertainment and family events staged at prominent city-centre locations. The celebrations build towards the New Year’s Eve countdown before continuing with music and festivities on New Year’s Day.

nyfdublin.com

Festivals in Britain

Until October 4

Findhorn Bay Festival

This ten-day celebration in Moray brings together music, theatre, dance, visual art and outdoor performance at locations around Findhorn Bay. The 2026 programme includes Belfast-born experimental folk musician Joshua Burnside, while Culture Ireland is among the festival’s supporters.

findhornbayfestival.com

October 14–25

Liverpool Irish Festival

Few British cities have deeper Irish connections than Liverpool, and its annual festival explores that shared history through music, literature, film, theatre, talks, walks and family events. The 2026 programme includes Kíla, Téada, an Irish authors’ day, GAA events, tours of the Liverpool Irish Famine Trail and an An Gorta Mór commemoration.

liverpoolirishfestival.com

October 23–26

Return to London Town

London’s 28th festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance brings leading performers together with musicians from the capital’s own Irish community. Concerts are joined by sessions, céilithe, workshops and other informal events, making this as much a gathering of the London Irish as a conventional music festival.

returntolondontown.org

October 23–24

Autumn Trad

The Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music and Dance Festival stages this autumn gathering in Dumfries and Galloway. Its programme embraces Scottish and Irish traditions, with Irish musicians Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Mick O’Brien and Len Graham among those advertised for its 2026 events.

tradmusic.com

January 27–31, 2027

Irish Film Festival London

One of the largest celebrations of Irish cinema outside Ireland moves from November to late January for 2027. The festival will showcase Irish film, television and animation before concluding with the Irish Film Awards on February 1. It will also be combined with IFTUK’s St Brigid’s Day celebrations, although the detailed programme has yet to be announced.

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