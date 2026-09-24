Glass bottle manufacturer set to invest £700k to help achieve net zero targets

A GLASS manufacturer in Northern Ireland has announced plans to invest £700k into its workforce to help it reach ambitious environmental targets.

Encirc will invest the money over the next three years to develop skills among its staff that support their decarbonisation goals.

The Fermanagh firm, which is part of the Vidrala group, produces approximately three billion glass containers annually for brands across the UK.

“As the industry evolves, we must continue investing in the skills and capabilities needed to support new technologies, alternative fuels and future ways of working,” Encirc Managing Director Sean Murphy said.

“A key element of our investment is the introduction of our new One Horizon Programme, a continuous professional development initiative designed to strengthen leadership capability and support long-term business transformation,” he added.

Invest NI has offered Encirc £157,200 in financial support for its three-year training plan.

“Encirc is an important employer in Fermanagh and a leading manufacturer with a clear vision for a sustainable future,” Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said.

“Its latest investment will help its employees develop the technical, digital and leadership capabilities needed to support its ambitious plans to achieve net zero emissions in its glass manufacturing process from 2030,” she added.

Mr Murphy said the Invest NI support will enable them to accelerate their investment plans “so that we can develop the highly skilled workforce needed to support our ambition of producing glass without generating carbon emissions”.

He added: “It will also ensure our Derrylin site remains at the forefront of sustainable glass manufacturing.”

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