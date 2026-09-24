Farmers urged to be vigilant over bluetongue disease

FARMERS across Northern Ireland have been urged to ‘remain vigilant’ for bluetongue among livestock following a recent rise in cases.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has issued a statement this week following a “significant rise” in cases of the diseae in Britain and the confirmation of a number of recent cases in the Republic of Ireland.

“Since the beginning of the current bluetongue season, which commenced on July 1, 2026, there have been more than 1,600 confirmed cases of the BTV-3 Bluetongue strain in Great Britain,” Minister Muir said in a statement.

“This represents a significant change from the previous outbreak season, when 348 cases were confirmed in Britain and the clinical signs of disease were less severe.”

He added: “Furthermore, the Irish Republic this season has confirmed eight cases of BTV-3 in counties Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth.

“The surge in cases in Britain, together with the recent detections in Ireland and the increased severity of clinical signs is concerning.”

The virus, which is a threat to cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas, can have devastating impacts on herds.

The disease can cause lesions, sores and ulcerations affecting the nose, eyes, mouth and gums, as well as bringing on fever, breathing difficulties, loss of appetite, lethargy, abortion, stillbirths and birth deformities in offspring.

There have been no cases detected in Northern Ireland so far, but Minister Muir believes there is a “strong possibility” that animals in the region have contracted the disease within this season.

“While no cases of Bluetongue have been detected in Northern Ireland during this season, it is possible the disease, which affects fertility and overall productivity on farms, could already be present in herds without animals exhibiting noticeable signs at this stage,” he said.

“As a result, I and my officials believe there is a strong possibility clinical cases will emerge over the next month.”

The Minister has also encouraged farmers to consider vaccinating their livestock.

“Given the significant increase in cases in Britain and the recent confirmation of cases in Ireland, I would again urge farmers to discuss their business concerns with their private veterinary practitioner,” he said.

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