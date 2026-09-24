Hundreds of young people from across Europe to arrive in Dublin for youth forum

HUNDREDS of young people from countries across Europe will be in Dublin this month for a conference tackling the issues facing their generation.

Ireland is hosting the EU Youth Conference from September 27 to 30 as part of its Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Organised by the Department of Education and Youth, in partnership with the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), the conference is a part of the EU Youth Dialogue process and has been co-created with young people.

"I am delighted that Ireland will host the EU Youth Conference as part of our Presidency of the Council of the European Union and welcome young people and youth representatives from across Europe to Dublin,” Ireland’s Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said this week.

“This conference reflects a core principle of our Presidency, that young people must have a genuine voice in decisions that share their futures.

“It provides an important opportunity for young people to engage directly with policy makers, share their experiences and perspectives, and help influence the development of policy at European level.”

The event is set to bring together roughly 300 young people, policymakers and youth sector representatives from across the EU to discuss issues affecting young people.

Discussions at the meeting, which has the theme Information and Constructive Dialogue, will help shape future EU youth policy.

“The theme of Information and Constructive Dialogue is particularly relevant in today’s world,” Minister Naughton said.

“As young people navigate an increasingly complex digital and information landscape, it is more important than ever that they have access to reliable information, trusted and meaningful opportunities to participate in democratic life.

The event will include youth delegates from every EU member state and candidate country, including three delegates representing Ireland.

The Irish delegates have participated in EU Youth Dialogue consultations in Ireland and were selected through the Young Voices: EU Youth Dialogue programme coordinated by the National Youth Council of Ireland.

“The discussions taking place at this conference will help inform the next EU Youth Strategy to ensure that voices of young people are reflected in the policies that affect them,” Minister Naughton added.

“I also look forward to welcoming delegates from across Europe, including the European Commissioner responsible for youth, as we work together to strengthen youth participation and build a more inclusive, connected and resilient Europe for the next generation.”

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