Volunteers will walk through fire to raise cash for Irish homeless charity

VOLUNTEERS are being invited to walk through fire for an Irish-founded charity which supports homeless people in Birmingham.

SIFA Fireside provides support services for homeless adults in the city, including many vulnerable Irish people.

This week the organisation, which was founded by Limerick-born nun Sister Sabina in 1980, launched its latest campaign.

The SIFA Firewalk asks fundraisers to walk through fire in support of the charity. Those who sign up will walk barefoot over a 10-foot firepit.

“The SIFA Firewalk is an amazing way for our us and our supporters to walk-the-walk and really show that we are here for people experiencing homelessness in Birmingham,” Robb Sheppard, Head of Fundraising and Communications at SIFA Fireside, said.

“We’re looking to raise a game-changing amount of funds with this new flagship fundraiser and we’re asking all you Brummies to get behind us and feel the heat,” he added.

“We hope it also comes across as something as a sign of solidarity for our clients.

“Many people experiencing homelessness spend countless hours on their feet, so we can manage 10 metres, albeit on red hot coals.”

The SIFA Firewalk takes place at Shirley Golf Club, who have provided the grounds as a pro-bono offer of support, on October 10.

To get involved email [email protected].

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